Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly 'Happy In Her New Relationship'—Plus, Tristan Thompson’s Salty Response

By Maria Pierides
shefinds
shefinds
 3 days ago
Splash News

Despite no official confirmation from Khloé Kardashian or any other members of her famous family, it’s still looking like she is moving on from ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson with a private equity investor she met through older sister Kim Kardashian. Apparently, the pair were introduced to each other at a dinner party – and we couldn’t be happier for her!

According to US Weekly, the 38-year-old Good American founder “has moved on and is happy in her new relationship, which is still in its early stages,” but the 31-year-old NBA star is *not* happy. “Tristan would want nothing more than to be back with Khloé, so of course, there’s jealousy there,” an insider told the pub.

The source also went on to say that Tristan – who fathered a child with 31-year-old former personal trainer Maralee Nichols on his 30th birthday, while he was still dating Khloé – "tried countless times" to win Khloé back. And although they are still doing everything they can to amicably co-parent their four-year-old daughter True Thompson in the best way possible, "she’s done with him for good romantically."

"They are amicable and spend time together when it comes to True," the source added, before going on to say that, despite wanting Khloé back, the basketball star is currently "single and doing his thing" but "not dating anyone special." They added: "He just likes to party and flirty with girls, which is nothing new." We wonder if that will change if things with Khloé and this mystery new beau – whose name has yet to be revealed to the public – don’t work out…

Comments / 53

nicole donohoe
3d ago

She deserves happiness and a man who will not cheat on her I hope she has found it in this new man !! I actually like Koko she is my favorite !

Reply(2)
27
sandra anderson
2d ago

Do any of the women in that family take time to heal themselves or to learn to love themselves first instead of seemingly acting like a revolving door ( fast as they get out of one they're with someone else)?

Reply
10
Jennifer
2d ago

Did she go to the same plastic surgeon Michael Jackson went to? She looks like a plastic doll. So sad she had all that work done and still not happy. Please don’t let your little girls think this is beauty…

Reply(1)
8
