Doja Cat Calls Out Noah Schnapp For 'Weasel S***' Move Sharing Private DMs

Lionsgate and Suretone Pictures will co-finance Suretone’s upcoming horror film “Creepers,” based on the novel by “Rambo” creator David Morrell. Set to shoot this summer in Bulgaria, “Creepers” follows a group of young explorers who investigate an old abandoned hotel, only to encounter a strange supernatural being and a competing group looking for a legendary hidden treasure. The film is currently being cast by Mary Vernieu and Raylin Sabo, with the film set to begin production on July 25.

MOVIES ・ 15 MINUTES AGO