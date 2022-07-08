ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Doja Cat Calls Out Noah Schnapp For 'Weasel S***' Move Sharing Private DMs

By Jamie Burton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Doja Cat is apparently furious that the "Stranger Things" actor revealed to the world that she had a crush on Joseph...

www.newsweek.com

ETOnline.com

Johnny Depp Calls Out Ex-Wife Amber Heard In New Album: 'If I Had a Dime, It Wouldn’t Reach Your Hand'

Johnny Depp is taking shots at his ex-wife, Amber Heard, in his new album with Jeff Beck. A review from The Sunday Times, which got an advanced listen of the album, shared insight into some of Depp's lyrics that are seemingly targeted at Heard. The actor and musician's 13-track collaboration with British guitarist Jeff Beck, titled "18," is set to be released Friday.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Schnapp
Person
Doja Cat
Variety

Lionsgate, Suretone Pictures to Finance ‘Creepers’ Adaptation from ‘Rambo’ Creator

Lionsgate and Suretone Pictures will co-finance Suretone’s upcoming horror film “Creepers,” based on the novel by “Rambo” creator David Morrell. Set to shoot this summer in Bulgaria, “Creepers” follows a group of young explorers who investigate an old abandoned hotel, only to encounter a strange supernatural being and a competing group looking for a legendary hidden treasure. The film is currently being cast by Mary Vernieu and Raylin Sabo, with the film set to begin production on July 25.
MOVIES
