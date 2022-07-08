ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 summer hair problems and how to solve them

By NewsChain Lifestyle
Summer is well and truly upon us – and whether you are spending it sunning, festival-going, travelling or just enjoying your local park, chances are your hair will be going through it!

Sunshine, sea water and sweat can all do a number on your locks – so what can you do about it? We asked hair experts to help us sort out our summer hair problems…

1. My head gets sweaty but I don’t want to wash my hair every day“Scalps can become greasy faster during the summer months, since hotter temperatures mean more sweat and increased sebum production, especially for those with naturally oilier hair types,” says Nicole Petty, hair expert at Milk + Blush (milkandblush.com).

“It may be tempting to want to wash your hair more often to combat the greasiness, but this can make the problem worse. An over-washed scalp will become dry – resulting in hair becoming even greasier to try to balance this out.”

Working out in the summer may mean having to wash your hair more often (Alamy/PA)

Tyler Moore, stylist at Live True London (livetruelondon.com), says there are simple solutions, if you want to keep your tresses looking fresh without over-washing.“Dry shampoo is your new best friend, along with styles you can wear with dirty hair. We love slicked back buns and funky braids to keep hair off the face and looking fresh,” says Moore. “If you need to wash your hair more often, switch to a moisturising shampoo and conditioner and stock up on hair masks.”

2. My hair feels dry and crunchy

As Moore says: “Temperature extremes, excessive dryness and sun exposure can cause brittleness, which can lead to damage.” So, what to do?

“Ditch the heat tools, switch to a moisturising shampoo and conditioner, and load up on treatments,” Moore advises.

Curly hair has a tendency to be drier (Alamy/PA)

According to Petty, you may need to be more aware of moisturising your hair if it is long or curly, as these hair types are often more susceptible to dryness.3. My colour is fading quickerWe often socialise more in summer and want to make the most of time outdoors in the sun – and naturally you’ll want your hair to look its best. But, notes Moore: “UV can be damaging to hair, and it can also cause colour fade if your hair is coloured.”

To protect it, Petty suggests treating it like you would your skin.

Colour can be damaged in the sun (Alamy/PA)

“The best way to avoid damage is to stay out of the sun, but if you have to be out and about all day, you can minimise exposure by wearing a hat or wrapping your hair in a scarf,” she says.

Products like sunscreen also exist for your hair. “Look for water-resistant UV protection sprays, heat oils/primers, or mineral parting powders that will lock in moisture and colour while protecting your hair from the heat and elements,” says Petty.

4. My hair goes frizzy when it gets warmer

“Air typically becomes more humid during summer months thanks to soaring temperatures, which can wreak havoc on hair and lead to the dreaded frizz,” says Petty.

“Avoid heat products, washing your hair with too hot water, and over-styling during summer if you’re prone to frizzy hair. Instead, opt for nourishing treatments, oils and conditioners to help moisture penetrate the hair shaft.”If that isn’t working, she adds: “You can also try switching to a boar bristle brush to help the hair cuticles lay flat, and blotting hair with a microfibre towel after washing to minimise damage.”

5. Is it better for my hair to swim in the sea or the pool?“What better way to cool off during a hot summer than with a refreshing swim? But whether you’re going for a dip in the sea or having a pool day, all hair types can suffer without proper care,” says Petty. “Typically, curly hair will be most susceptible to chlorine damage since the hair is naturally drier and more porous, so absorbs more harmful chemicals.”

Chlorine can cause dryness and discolouration (Alamy/PA)

Both pool and seawater can potentially have a negative affect.“Chlorine and sea salt can be extremely damaging for your hair. Chlorine bonds to your hair and strips away the natural oils, leaving it feeling dry and damaged over time, while the salt in seawater has similar drying effects on the hair’s cuticle, too,” explains Petty. “If you’re someone who regularly dyes or applies hair treatments, then swimming can cause it to become more dry, porous and brittle. Porous hair is much more likely to absorb oxidised metals in the water, such as copper, which leads to discolouration.“Before going swimming, make sure you saturate your hair with plenty of fresh water. Like a sponge, your hair can only soak up so much water, so this will reduce the amount of chlorine or saltwater clinging to your hair cuticles,” she suggests. “Following a day of swimming, always ensure you rinse your hair thoroughly with fresh water to eliminate any chemicals or salt that will have fixed on your hair.”6. I want beachy blonde locks but don’t want to damage my hair

Summer may have you tempted to go blonder (Alamy/PA)

Is sun-kissed blonde your summer dream? If you want to avoid bleach damage, Petty says a dye job may not be your best bet.“Rather than spending lots of money on getting your hair coloured, consider natural treatments, such as highlighting your hair with lemon,” she suggests.

“This can be done by applying a mixture of one cup of lemon juice and a quarter cup of conditioner or coconut oil onto your locks, sitting in the sun and leaving on for 30 minutes.”

