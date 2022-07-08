ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings County, CA

Letters to the Editor: Article about LGBTQ youth of faith is 'propaganda'

Hanford Sentinel
 3 days ago

Article about LGBTQ youth of faith is 'propaganda'. I was shocked to read an inflammatory religious article from the Associated Press that was printed in the faith section of the Hanford Sentinel on Saturday, June 25. Generally speaking, I would not feel the need to respond to most submissions,...

hanfordsentinel.com

Comments / 1

Hanford Sentinel

Archuleta installed as Corcoran postmaster

Gabriel Archuleta was installed as Postmaster of Corcoran on Wednesday in a special ceremony. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy administered the Oath of Office to Archuleta, alongside 49 other Postmasters throughout California. “It is a great honor to serve Corcoran as your new Postmaster. In my years with the United States...
CORCORAN, CA
GV Wire

Are Fresno High Schoolers Cheating Their Way to a Diploma with Online Option?

Fresno Unified high school students who fail one or more classes can still get a passing grade and earn course credit by retaking classes in the summer or over winter break. But FUSD teachers recently raised concerns that the district’s reliance on an online learning system called Edgenuity is allowing some students to cheat their way to a passing grade in just a few days of extra session work.
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Ernest Joseph Bertaina

Ernest Joseph Bertaina (Ernie) was born in Hanford, California on January 13, 1928 to Barney and Rosie Bertaina. He passed away at home on July 4, 2022. He attended kindergarten in a one-room schoolhouse known as South School located at Third and Douty Streets. He attended Jefferson Elementary School for first through fourth grade. Then he attended St. Rose McCarthy Catholic School and graduated from 8th grade in1943. He graduated from Hanford High School in 1947. He was active in Future Farmers of America. Ernie had the Grand Champion Steer in 1946 and 1947.
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Measure C sales tax battle ends with late-night vote

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After six hours of debate inside Fresno City Hall, the 11 members of the Fresno Council of Governments voted “Yes” to move Measure C onto the ballot in November. As leaders from each of Fresno County’s incorporated cities discuss a plan to renew Measure C, residents from every corner of the […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Exclusive: Fresno COG executive director argues they didn’t ignore public input on Measure C, believes it will make it to November ballot

After more than six hours of heated debate on whether or not Measure C should be back on the ballot this November, the city of Fresno’s 11th hour alternative plan was approved by Fresno COG with an 11-4 vote. The executive director of Fresno Council of Governments, Tony Boren sat down with Alexan Balekian following the contentious meeting and the vote that now takes another step forward to being back on the ballot for a 30-year, $6.8 billion extension.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Employment services offers solution to homelessness

“It’s still very early on, but we have high expectations,” said Nicola Wissler, communications coordinator for Tulare WIB. “We are very excited to be able to do the work in Porterville and to provide strong case management services to a limited number of people.”. The program takes...
PORTERVILLE, CA
sjvsun.com

Facing crossroads, Fresno State assembles panel to chart future for athletics programs

Conference realignment, an aging Bulldog Stadium and a sales tax measure to fund needed stadium renovations are just some of the issues at hand for Fresno State Athletics. University President Saul Jimenez-Sandoval and Athletic Director Terry Tumey are tasked with those issues, as well as the general well-being of Fresno State’s 400-plus student-athletes.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Comedian Rodney Carrington coming to Visalia

VISALIA – Comedian Rodney Carrington will bring his abrasive brand of comedy to Visalia next month. Carrington will perform at the Visalia Fox Theatre on Thursday, Aug. 11 as part of his “Let Me In” tour. Tickets can be purchased on the theater’s website, foxvisalia.org, or through the box office, 308 W. Main Street, between the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
VISALIA, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

Thousands without power in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Multiple power outages have been reported throughout Fresno Monday morning. The affected areas are portions of East Central, Central, and Northwest Fresno between Shaw and Clinton and from Polk to Blackstone. In all, 5,400 customers are being impacted and have been without power since 5:30 am.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia to build nearly 500 apartment units

VISALIA – More affordable housing is about to cross the threshold into Visalia. Two large multi-family projects totaling about 500 units are going through the city site plan review process this week. The largest, called Caldwell Apartments, is located at the northwest corner of Lovers Lane and Caldwell Avenue. The development sits on 11.4 acres with 342 units termed 100% affordable at various tiers to attract residents at various income levels. The project is being built by Bay Area-based Maracor Development.
VISALIA, CA
kalw.org

California orders ban on pumping river water in Bay Area and San Joaquin Valley

Cities and growers from Fresno all the way up to the Oregon state line have been ordered to stop pumping from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta watershed. The State Water Resources Control Board Wednesday announced cutbacks that will affect 45-hundred water rights in the Delta watershed. CalMatters reports this includes 400 or more held by 212 public water systems beginning this week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Hit-and-run at an event in Downtown Tulare, 1 in hospital

TULARE, Calif. ( ) – One person is in the hospital following a hit-and-run in Tulare on Friday, according to police. Officers say the suspect vehicle, a black Jeep, was first seen driving quickly in the area of Bardsley Avenue and K Street. The vehicle was then seen in the area of Martin Luther King Avenue and O Street. It was seen a third time heading east on Kern Avenue from R Street. That’s when officers attempted to stop the vehicle.
TULARE, CA
point2homes.com

10290 N Page Avenue, Fresno, Fresno County, CA, 93730

Join us in the prestigious gated community of Saint Andrews Green off the Fort Washington Golf Course! This custom Image built home has OWNED solar, custom pool, 3 car garage, four bedrooms including an extravagant master suite and 3 bathrooms featuring a large, double door office, beautiful formal dining room and breathtaking high ceilings. The home is perfect for entertaining with a grand living room, hardwood flooring and custom tile fireplace centerpiece, two sets of french doors just off the four point eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and a large island, pantry and stainless steel appliances. There's a serving bar through to the backyard oasis with expanded, stucco covered patio with fans and three separate seating areas. This oversized lot offers two side yards, a grassy area, palm trees and the PebbleTec pool is fully fenced and surrounded by gorgeous mature landscaping and plenty of privacy. The owned solar is such a plus with over 3100 sq ft of living space. This neighborhood is one of the finest in Fresno with Clovis North Schools. Call your realtor today!
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

