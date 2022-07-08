ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

Kanaan Jewett of Mishawaka cherishing his last high school football memory

By Justin Frommer, South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago
MISHAWAKA — One of the popular traditions of the Murat Shrine North/South Football All Star Classic is when players can add logo decals from other schools on to their helmet.

When former Mishawaka star safety Kanaan Jewett heads down to Ben Davis on July 15 to play for the North team, he has one logo he is specifically looking for, and it might turn some heads.

"The Marian logo," Jewett said. "It is so tight. The old English M is so cool. I love it."

He will have an opportunity because Mishawaka Marian wide receiver Greg Atkinson and linebacker Setefano Sete will put their city rivalry to the side to be teammates for the North squad.

Making the 2022 all-star football team

Also on the team is New Prairie's Ben Fronk, Warsaw's Julius Jones, LaPorte's Colton Thode and Northridge's Clint Walker. Michigan City is also represented on the North team with wide receivers Giovani Laurent and Trey Simmons.

Marian's Bret Bajdek and LaVille's Will Hostrawser will be assistant coaches to Merrillville's Brad Seiss.

IHSAA boys track sectional: Finally, Mishawaka's Hoopingarner finds his time to shine

Indiana high school football:Speedy Wolves run right past Mishawaka to sectional crown

Jewett was an easy addition to the North squad after leading the Cavemen in interceptions and finishing second on the team in tackles as Mishawaka advanced to the 5A sectional final before losing to Michigan City (48-25).

That was the last time that Jewett put on the pads. So before he heads off to Trine University to begin his college football career, Jewett is cherishing the opportunity to represent his school one more time.

"I'm gonna go get after it," Jewett said. "It doesn't matter how big you are. I am going to come downhill and hit you. I'm always going to come and hit no matter what. Just real tough football and go after it like it is the last time you are going to play."

The "heart and soul of Mishawaka's defense"

Jewett, a natural athlete who advanced to the IHSAA state track meet in the 110-meter hurdles this year, grew up a lot over his time at Mishawaka, according to football head coach Keith Kinder.

"He came to us really immature, not very mentally strong," Kinder said. "But grew up so fast. Became a team captain for us his senior year and was really one of the better leaders we have ever had since I have been at Mishawaka."

Kinder added that Jewett became the heart and soul of Mishawaka's defense by the time his career ended. But that mindset had to be built.

A move from cornerback to safety to improve Mishawaka's run defense played into Jewett's development. By Jewett's senior year (he started as a junior and senior), he became an irreplaceable leader.

"He ended up becoming another coach on the field," Kinder said. "He is a super competitive person, a perfectionist when it comes to being hard on himself. He grew up a lot in terms of knowing a play is over and moving on to the next. Those are the kind of things that we really enjoyed with him."

And Kinder expects Seiss and the rest of the North coaches will enjoy that about Jewett, too.

"I told the North coaches when they made the decision for him that I believe he will be one of the most popular kids on the team and I think he will be the favorite player for a lot of the coaches," Kinder said. "That is just the kind of kid he is."

NORTH/SOUTH ALL STAR CLASSIC

What: 56th Annual Murat Shrine North/South Football All Star Classic

When: Friday, July 15 at 7 p.m.

Where: Ben Davis High School

Community Policy