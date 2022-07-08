ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunflower field opens to public Friday at Thistleberry Farm near South Bend

By Greg Swiercz, South Bend Tribune
South Bend — Sunflowers as far as the eyes can see will again be available as Thistleberry Farm opens up a six-acre plot for public view.

In its sixth year, the large, golden flowers can be photographed and cut to take home in a display that has perked up the past week, thanks to the rainfall, co-owner Dave Frushour said.

"We have planted them closer together, but we are going for that," Frushour said. "Lots of flowers and yellow everywhere."

The three weeks of dry conditions in June caused the sunflower plants to be a bit shorter than in years past, but Frushour said that's not a concern.

U-pick farms:Nature's cooperated, but will high gas prices help or hurt the region's U-pick farms?

He said about a million seeds are sown for the field's effect. Some specialty sunflowers are planted in rows for their beauty, and plots of zinnias also will greet patrons.

The field will only be open for admission for two weeks. Frushour and his sister, Jenny Sipes, say the time period is set because that's the peak flowering period for the sunflowers.

After the two-week period, Frushour said, the field is plowed up, as they prepare for another planting for the fall season where the field will reopen for viewing in September.

"People can cut sunflowers, but the vast majority — even if they're coming to cut flowers — they're coming to take pictures," Frushour said. "It's just a huge field, and it just makes for some beautiful backgrounds."

Patrons who gain admission also will be greeted by a 50-foot mural painted this week by Jamie Robinson, a former neighbor of Frushour and Sipes who came from Texas to paint the sunflower mural.

Robinson has spent the better part of two days painting the piece in a temporary indoor setting before it is moved in place.

If you go

The sunflower field at Thistleberry Farm opens Friday at 61391 Mayflower Road. Admission is $8 per person. Price for cut sunflowers is $1 per stem, $2 per stem for specialty sunflowers. Cut zinnias are 50 cents per stem.

Hours for the field are:

Monday through Friday: 3-9:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The field will only be open for two weeks. The sunflower field will be again prepared for another viewing period in September. For information, check the farm website at thistleberryfarm.com.

Email South Bend Tribune reporter Greg Swiercz at gswiercz@gannett.com.

