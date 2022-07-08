ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branch County, MI

Coldwater-area home prices rise 19.6% in June, with houses for sale in high demand

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eeUdd_0gYitiFM00

A typical Branch County home listed for $277,400 in June, up 19.6% from the previous month's $231,950, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows.

The median list home price in June was up about 48% from June 2021. Branch County's median home was 1,979 square feet for a listed price of $126 per square foot.

The Branch County market was busy, with a median 40 days on market. A month earlier, homes had a median 25 days on market. The market added 52 new home listings in June, compared with the 64 added in June 2021. The market ended the month with some 80 listings of homes for sale.

The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude much, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only homes that are single-family homes, condominums or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

Information on your local housing market is available through the USA TODAY Network, with more data from Realtor.com.

Across all of Michigan, median home prices were $282,450, rising 1.8% from a month earlier. The median Michigan home for sale had 1,647 square feet at list price of $169 per square foot.

Across the United States, median home prices were $450,000, up 0.7% from a month earlier. The median American home for sale had 1,887 square feet, listed at $228 per square foot.

The median home list price — the midway point of all the houses or units listed over a period of time — is used more often in this report instead of the average home list price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes listed are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the Realtor.com residential listings database.. The story was written by Mike Stucka and Sean Lahman.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Branch County, MI
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
Branch County, MI
Business
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Single Family Homes#Housing Market#List Price#Realtor Com#The Usa Today Network#American
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Daily Reporter

The Daily Reporter

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Coldwater, MI from Coldwater Daily Reporter.

 http://thedailyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy