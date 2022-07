A project called “On the Road with The Wright” is taking place tomorrow at the SteamPlant. Admission for the event is free but reservations are required. “On the Road with The Wright” is a collaboration with the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office. The Wright is visiting Colorado communities to hear about first-hand relationships between our landscapes, our industries, our histories and our neighbors. The listening session is for outdoor recreation businesses and nonprofits, tourism businesses and economic development professionals in Chaffee, Lake and Park counties.

COLORADO STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO