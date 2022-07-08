ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From best friends to fierce competition: River Valley students compete at Marion County Fair

By Sophia Veneziano, Marion Star
 3 days ago

With the Marion County Fair in full swing, many have been marking their calendars for a fan favorite part of the fair calendar: watching Marion County youth compete in the junior fair events.

Thursday, best friends and rising fourth graders at River Valley's Heritage Elementary Brextyn Grabiel and Liam Long were preparing to compete against one another in cattle showmanship for the first time Thursday evening.

For both boys, this was their first year being old enough to participate in 4-H, although Grabiel's grandmother Chris Dickson explained Brextyn started showing cattle when he was only seven years old.

The Heritage Elementary student said participating in 4-H and showing at the fair was a fun way to spend time with friends from school, pointing out some boys he knew from Heritage playing football in the grass nearby.

"He's in my class," Grabiel said pointing to one of the boys. "And the little one is Liam's brother and he goes to Heritage, and he's my brother."

His favorite part of working with the animals is getting to make "non-people friends," he said, explaining that he has built special relationships with the cattle that he gets to work with.

"Whenever I go to walk my calf to give it a drink, my little calf right over in there, it always rubs me and I pet it," he said.

Grabiel was to compete with a yearling steer named Lightning during the Thursday events. He said the animal was great to work with, and he was hoping to fatten him up a little more before the show.

“He is really nice, and he never really fights me. He usually just lets me do it. He usually just likes to lay there,” he said.

Long, the son of former Marion County 4-H Educator Margo Long, said the boys like getting to participate in 4-H together and are more collaborative than competitive.

“We help each other out a lot,” Long said.

“But sometimes we’re competitive,” Grabiel jokingly whispered.

Long was nervous to show his three cattle, Popcorn, Amelia and Rocky in the Thursday events including Showmanship at 3 p.m. and the Market Steer Show at 6 p.m. as he said he was worried the crowd would spook his animals.

The Marion County elementary student already participated in goat showmanship earlier in the week, winning two first place awards with the goats.

His mom said she was proud to see him carrying on family traditions as her own brother has worked with goats for over 20 years.

“It was actually more than 20 years ago that my brother started taking goats, and Liam has taken that tradition and has expanded it to another generation, so it’s been really cool to see that," Margo Long said.

"It has been really neat to see him over the summer work within an organization and work with livestock that I did growing up and just seeing him transform as a more mature kid in learning a lot of responsibility. It definitely seems like his comfort place."

Likewise as a Marion-native, Dickson said she was proud of both boys and the work they put in to prepare for the fair and other shows they have in the near future.

“I just remember the fair from when I used to come here, my daughter used to come here, my son, and now my grandkids, so it’s just being with friends,” she said.

“I’m really proud of them. They both put a lot of work into it. It’s their passion I think."

More than just passion, Grabiel said he came to get first place.

“If I don’t win, I’m going to be really mad,” he joked.

Story by: Sophia Veneziano (740) 564 - 5243 | sveneziano@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: From best friends to fierce competition: River Valley students compete at Marion County Fair

