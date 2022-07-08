ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Branch, NJ

Long Branch to receive $500,000 to help officials deal with 'pop-up parties’

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinancial help is on the way for Long Branch hoping to bring an end to “pop-up parties.” The new state budget includes $500,000 to help officials deal with past and future parties. “When the pop-up party was here, there wasn’t enough police,” says Rose Goldberg. “So, if...

hudsonvalley.news12.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Iconic N.J. wedding and banquet venue shuts down

Mayfair Farms, the elegant banquet hall in West Orange that hosted U.S. presidents and catered thousands of weddings, proms, and luncheons, has closed after 80 years. The family-run business, started by Martin L. Horn in 1942, shut down on June 30. “Thank you and farewell,” began a brief post on...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
CBS New York

6 New Jersey counties have "high" COVID-19 level

NEW JERSEY -- Six counties in New Jersey are now in the "high" COVID-19 community level amid a summer surge. Residents in Morris, Monmouth, Burlington, Camden, Atlantic and Cape May counties are recommended to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. The designation is based on new hospital admissions and current level of new cases per 100,000 people. It comes as the BA.5 strain fuels the summer surge. The latest numbers show New York City's positivity rate is over 15 percent. The daily average of cases is more than 3,500. City health officials have urged New Yorkers to wear masks at all public indoor settings and outside around crowds. Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor, said a prior infection may not stop this strain. "If you had Omicron a couple of weeks ago, you can get re-infected now," Agus said. "Americans have moved on from COVID-19, and the problem is COVID-19 hasn't moved on from America." Health officials recommend high-quality masks, like N-95, K-N95 or KF-94. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Branch, NJ
Government
City
Long Branch, NJ
ABCNY

3 dead in crash on Garden State Parkway in New Jersey

ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three people died in a crash on the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey Sunday evening. New Jersey State Police responded to the accident just after 7 p.m. in the southbound local lanes in Aberdeen Township in Monmouth County. The preliminary investigation revealed that...
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Pallone
Person
Vin Gopal
News 12

Officials: 3 people hurt in shooting at The Mansion at Glen Cove

Three people were shot during a pool party at The Mansion at Glen Cove on Sunday night. Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck confirmed the incident to News 12 Long Island. Police say shots rang out just after 5 p.m. at the event that was hosted by Starlets NY, a Queens-based gentleman's club.
GLEN COVE, NY
New Jersey 101.5

NJ’s pop-up party tab: A $500,000 grant to Long Branch police

TRENTON – The new state budget includes a half-million dollars to help Long Branch deal with past and future pop-up parties that can overwhelm the beachfront city. The $500,000 appropriation through the Department of Law and Public Safety was added at the behest of Sen. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, who has also proposed legislation to fund broader responses by the New Jersey State Police to the rowdy social gatherings.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
essexnewsdaily.com

Murphy signs historic $50.6 billion state budget

CRANFORD, NJ — New Jersey’s $50.6 billion spending plan, which makes good on Democrats’ promises of affordability and property tax rebates for New Jerseyans, was signed into law on Thursday, June 30, by Gov. Phil Murphy. Standing between the cookbook and medical technology sections of the Cranford...
CRANFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Chick-fil-A’s newest N.J. location is about to open

Popular fast-food chicken chain Chick-fil-A is about to open another New Jersey restaurant. The company announced it will open in Eatontown on Tuesday, July 12. It will be located at 42 Route 36. The restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. (The chain is...
EATONTOWN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
Daily Voice

Chick-fil-A Coming To Jersey Shore

The newest Chick fil A restaurant is coming to the Jersey Shore next week. Chick-fil-A Eatontown opens for business on Tuesday, July 12. It features a drive-thru, mobile ordering for pick-up or delivery, dine-in and carry-out service. To celebrate the opening, Chick-fil-A Eatontown will be surprising 100 local heroes making...
EATONTOWN, NJ
boozyburbs.com

North Jersey Restaurant Serves One of the Best Burgers in America

Online publication Thrillist has shared their choices for the 50 Top-Notch American Burger Spots You Need to Try Right Now (. These are time tested spots that have “perfected a single perfect burger”, these are their “picks for the best burgers in America”— though it’s not clear how the list was determined.
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

Family-owned ice creamery to expand, opening 3rd N.J. spot

Stack Creamery, a family-owned ice cream shop, is expanding in New Jersey. The Westwood-based ice creamery is expanding to Morris County, the company told NJ Advance Media. Stack Creamery is opening its third location at 48 Washington St. in Morristown. The new shop will replace former coin dealer Postmark. The...
WESTWOOD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy