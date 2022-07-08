Effectiveness and protection duration of Covid-19 vaccines and previous infection against any SARS-CoV-2 infection in young adults
Data on effectiveness and protection duration of Covid-19 vaccines and previous infection against general SARS-CoV-2 infection in general populations are limited. Here we evaluate protection from Covid-19 vaccination (primary series) and previous infection in 21,261 university students undergoing repeated surveillance testing between 8/8/2021"“12/04/2021, during which B.1.617 (delta) was the dominant SARS-CoV-2...www.nature.com
