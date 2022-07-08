ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Presence of periodontitis may synergistically contribute to cancer progression via Treg and IL-6

By Ryo Kajihara
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA close causal relationship has been suggested to exist between cancer and periodontitis. We hypothesized that the immune surveillance system is impaired in patients with periodontitis, which contributes to cancer development and growth. Therefore, the present study investigated the relationship between immune surveillance mechanisms and periodontitis in cancer patients. The presence...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Photothermal effect of albumin-modified gold nanorods diminished neuroblastoma cancer stem cells dynamic growth by modulating autophagy

Here, we investigated the photothermal effect of gold nanorods (GNRs) on human neuroblastoma CD133+ cancer stem cells (CSCs) via autophagic cell death. GNRs were synthesized using Cetyltrimethylammonium bromide (CTAB), covered with bovine serum albumin (BSA). CD133+ CSCs were enriched from human neuroblastoma using the magnetic-activated cell sorting (MACS) technique. Cells were incubated with GNRs coated with BSA and exposed to 808-nm near-infrared laser irradiation for 8Â min to yield low (43Â Â°C), medium (46Â Â°C), and high (49Â Â°C) temperatures. After 24Â h, the survival rate and the percent of apoptotic and necrotic CSCs were measured using MTT assay and flow cytometry. The expression of different autophagy-related genes was measured using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) array analysis. Protein levels of P62 and LC3 were detected using an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA). The viability of CSC was reduced in GNR-exposed cells compared to the control group (p"‰<"‰0.05). At higher temperatures (49Â Â°C), the percent of apoptotic CSCs, but not necrotic cells, increased compared to the lower temperatures. Levels of intracellular LC3 and P62 were reduced and increased respectively when the temperature increased to 49Â Â°C (p"‰<"‰0.05). These effects were non-significant at low and medium temperatures (43 and 46Â Â°C) related to the control CSCs (p"‰>"‰0.05). The clonogenic capacity of CSC was also inhibited after photothermal therapy (p"‰<"‰0.05). Despite these changes, no statistically significant differences were found in terms of CSC colony number at different temperatures regardless of the presence or absence of HCQ. Based on the data, the combination of photothermal therapy with HCQ at 49Â Â°C can significantly abort the CSC clonogenic capacity compared to the control-matched group without HCQ (p"‰<"‰0.0001). PCR array showed photothermal modulation of CSCs led to alteration of autophagy-related genes and promotion of co-regulator of apoptosis and autophagy signaling pathways. Factors related to autophagic vacuole formation and intracellular transport were significantly induced at a temperature of 49Â Â°C (p"‰<"‰0.05). We also note the expression of common genes belonging to autophagy and apoptosis signaling pathways at higher temperatures. Data showed tumoricidal effects of laser-irradiated GNRs by the alteration of autophagic response and apoptosis.
CANCER
Phys.org

Breakthrough in study of how epithelial cells become cancerous

Epithelial cells, which line the surfaces and organs of the body, can protect themselves against cancer by removing unhealthy or abnormal cells through a mechanism known as "apical extrusion," where the damaged cells are forcibly removed from the cell layer by the surrounding healthy cells. The underlying process by which the defenses of apical extrusion are overcome, allowing cells to become invasive and cancerous, has remained unknown. Now, however, a group from Osaka University have identified that a molecule called Src is key in this process.
CANCER
Nature.com

Melatonin ameliorates Parkinson's disease via regulating microglia polarization in a RORÎ±"dependent pathway

An important pathophysiological component of Parkinson's Disease (PD) is circadian rhythm disorder, closely related to a decrease in circulated melatonin (MLT) level. It has been reported recently that retinoic acid-associated orphan nuclear receptor (RORÎ±), for the potentiallyendogenous ligand MLT, plays an important role in various diseases. However, the function of RORÎ± in the pathogenesis of neurodegenerative diseases remains much unclear. Here, we showed in a cellular PD model that RORÎ± expression was down-regulated in 1 methyl 4 phenyl pyridinium ion (MPP+)-treated BV2 cells but up-regulated by MLT. Of a 1-methyl-4-phenyl-1,2,3,6-tetrahydropyridine (MPTP) - induced mouse model with RORÎ± levels reduced in the midbrain tissue, MLT treatment (intraperitoneal 20"‰mg/kg/d for 7 days) significantly increased the RORÎ± levels and protected dopamine neurons, with decreased inflammation and increased anti-inflammatory M2-like phenotype in the microglia. Furthermore, siRNA-mediated knockdown implied the involvement of signal transducer and activator of transcription (STAT) pathway. In conclusion, MLT ameliorates neuroinflammation by inhibiting STAT-related pro-inflammatory (M1-like) polarization of microglia, revealing alternative options for neuroprotective treatment of PD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Identification and validation of Alzheimer's disease-related metabolic brain pattern in biomarker confirmed Alzheimer's dementia patients

Metabolic brain biomarkers have been incorporated in various diagnostic guidelines of neurodegenerative diseases, recently. To improve their diagnostic accuracy a biologically and clinically homogeneous sample is needed for their identification. Alzheimer's disease-related pattern (ADRP) has been identified previously in cohorts of clinically diagnosed patients with dementia due to Alzheimer's disease (AD), meaning that its diagnostic accuracy might have been reduced due to common clinical misdiagnosis. In our study, we aimed to identify ADRP in a cohort of AD patients with CSF confirmed diagnosis, validate it in large out-of-sample cohorts and explore its relationship with patients' clinical status. For identification we analyzed 2-[18F]FDG PET brain scans of 20 AD patients and 20 normal controls (NCs). For validation, 2-[18F]FDG PET scans from 261 individuals with AD, behavioral variant of frontotemporal dementia, mild cognitive impairment and NC were analyzed. We identified an ADRP that is characterized by relatively reduced metabolic activity in temporoparietal cortices, posterior cingulate and precuneus which co-varied with relatively increased metabolic activity in the cerebellum. ADRP expression significantly differentiated AD from NC (AUC"‰="‰0.95) and other dementia types (AUC"‰="‰0.76"“0.85) and its expression correlated with clinical measures of global cognition and neuropsychological indices in all cohorts.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Circular RNA circLDLR facilitates cancer progression by altering the miR-30a-3p/SOAT1 axis in colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the third most common malignancy worldwide. Circular RNAs (circRNAs) have been reported to play critical regulatory roles in tumorigenesis, serving as tumor biomarkers and therapeutic targets. However, the contributions of circRNAs to CRC tumorigenesis are unclear. In our study, high expression of circLDLR was found in CRC tissues and cells and was closely associated with the malignant progression and poor prognosis of CRC patients. We demonstrated that circLDLR boosts growth and metastasis of CRC cells in vitro and in vivo, and modulates cholesterol levels in vitro. Mechanistically, we showed that circLDLR competitively binds to miR-30a-3p and prevents it from reducing the SOAT1 level, facilitating the malignant progression of CRC. In sum, our findings illustrate that circLDLR participates in CRC tumorigenesis and metastasis via the miR-30a-3p/SOAT1 axis, serving as a potential biomarker and therapeutic target in CRC.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer

Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify pathway that regulates angiogenesis in tumors

The formation of new blood vessels, also known as angiogenesis, is critical to the development and progression of cancer. Angiogenesis is controlled by many different protein messengers that can either stimulate or inhibit vessel growth. The protein YAP1 has been suggested to play a role in angiogenesis, but the molecular mechanisms of this process are not completely understood. In a new article published in Cancer Research Communications, Moffitt Cancer Center researchers describe the signaling pathways that regulate YAP1 and how the protein contributes to angiogenesis under normal and low oxygen conditions.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New gene profiling technology reveals melanoma biomarkers

A new UC Davis-led study sheds light on cell type-specific biomarkers, or signs, of melanoma. The research was recently published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology. Melanoma, the deadliest of the common skin cancers, is curable with early diagnosis and treatment. However, diagnosing melanoma clinically and under the microscope can be complicated by what are called melanocytic nevi—otherwise known as birth marks or moles that are non-cancerous. The development of melanoma is a multi-step process where "melanocytes," or the cells in the skin that contain melanin, mutate and proliferate. Properly identifying melanoma at an early stage is critical for improved survival.
CANCER
Nature.com

GLP1 receptor agonist overcomes SGLT2 inhibitor-related overeating

Sodium"“glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor treatment affects central regulation of appetite and satiety, which results in increased carbohydrate intake. It has now been demonstrated that these effects might be blunted by combining SGLT2 inhibitors with glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists to further facilitate weight loss in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Metabolic Messengers: endocannabinoids

Endocannabinoid signalling is considered one of the most important modulatory systems in a whole organism. Research has yielded great insight on the mechanisms that link endocannabinoids and metabolic functions. Here, we provide a brief overview of the metabolic roles of endocannabinoids in tissue, cellular and subcellular-dependent mechanisms. In general, we point out how the central and peripheral control of body energy metabolism likely represents the main function of type-1 cannabinoid receptors. More specifically, we focus on recent advances underlying mechanisms of endocannabinoid control of cell metabolism through the modulation of the functions of specific organelles. While highlighting a historical summary and summarizing past discoveries, this short review aims at proposing future open questions for a field that does not stop surprising researchers with unexpected and exciting discoveries.
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Higher neutrophil"“lymphocyte ratio is associated with depressive symptoms in Japanese general male population

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-13562-x, published online 03 June 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 1, where the column 'P-value' was incomplete for 'Females'. Furthermore, data in the row 'CES-D' contained errors, where the p-value for 'Males' and the data 'Non-depressive symptoms' for 'Females' was displaced, and data for 'Depressive symptoms' for 'Females' was omitted.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SNHG25 facilitates SNORA50C accumulation to stabilize HDAC1 in neuroblastoma cells

Increasing studies have pointed out that small nucleolar RNAs (snoRNAs) and their host genes (SNHGs) have multi-functional roles in cancer progression. Bioinformatics analysis revealed the importance of snoRNA host gene 25 (SNHG25) in neuroblastoma (NB). Hence, we further explored the function and molecular mechanism of SNHG25 in NB. Our study revealed that SNHG25 expression was upregulated in NB cells. Through loss-of-function assays, we discovered that silencing of SNHG25 suppressed NB cell proliferation, invasion, and migration. Moreover, we found that SNHG25 positively regulated snoRNA small nucleolar RNA, H/ACA box 50"‰C (SNORA50C) in NB cells, and SNORA50C depletion had the same function as SNHG25 silencing in NB cells. Moreover, we proved that SNHG25 recruited dyskerin pseudouridine synthase 1 (DKC1) to facilitate SNORA50C accumulation and associated small nucleolar ribonucleoprotein (snoRNP) assembly. In addition, it was manifested that SNHG25 relied on SNORA50C to inhibit ubiquitination of histone deacetylase 1 (HDAC1), thereby elevating HDAC1 expression in NB cells. Further, HDAC1 was proven to be a tumor-facilitator in NB, and SNORA50C contributed to NB cell growth and migration through the HDAC1-mediated pathway. In vivo xenograft experiments further supported that SNHG25 promoted NB progression through SNORA50C/HDAC1 pathway. Our study might provide a novel sight for NB treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

T4 reduces cisplatin resistance by inhibiting AEG-1 gene expression in lung cancer cells

Lung cancer is the most malignant form of cancer and has the highest morbidity and mortality worldwide. Due to drug resistance, the current chemotherapy for lung cancer is not effective and has poor therapeutic effects. Tripchlorolide (T4), a natural extract from the plant Tripterygium wilfordii, has powerful immunosuppressive and antitumour effects and may become a potential therapeutic agent for lung cancer. Therefore, this study aimed to investigate the effect of T4 on reducing chemoresistance in lung cancer cells and to explore the mechanism. 1. A549 and A549/DDP cells were separately transfected with AEG-1 overexpression and AEG-1 knockdown plasmids. A549/DDP cells were divided into the A549/DDP empty group, T4 group, and T4"‰+"‰AEG-1 overexpression group. A CCK-8 assay was used to evaluate the proliferation of cells in each group. RT"“qPCR and Western blotting were used to detect the expression of AEG-1 and MDR-1. Expression of AEG-1 in A549 and A549/DDP cells was positively correlated with cisplatin resistance. When the AEG-1 protein was overexpressed in A549 cells, the lethal effect of cisplatin on A549 cells was attenuated (all P"‰<"‰0.05). After the AEG-1 protein was knocked down in A549/DDP cells, cisplatin was applied. The lethal effect was significantly increased compared to that in the corresponding control cells (all P"‰<"‰0.05). AEG-1 protein expression gradually decreased with increasing T4 concentration in A549 and A549/DDP cells. Resistance to cisplatin was reduced after the addition of T4 to A549/DDP cells (P"‰<"‰0.05), and this effect was enhanced after transfection with the AEG-1 knockdown plasmid. T4 plays an important role in increasing the sensitivity of lung cancer cells to cisplatin.
CANCER
Nature.com

Early life inflammation is associated with spinal cord excitability and nociceptive sensitivity in human infants

Immune function and sensitivity to pain are closely related, but the association between early life inflammation and sensory nervous system development is poorly understood-especially in humans. Here, in term-born infants, we measure brain activity and reflex withdrawal activity (using EEG and EMG) and behavioural and physiological activity (using the PIPP-R score) to assess the impact of suspected early-onset neonatal infection on tactile- and noxious-evoked responses. We present evidence that neonatal inflammation (assessed by measuring C-reactive protein levels) is associated with increased spinal cord excitability and evoked brain activity following both tactile and noxious stimulation. There are early indications that this hyperalgesia could be maintained post-inflammation, supporting pre-clinical reports of early-life immune dysfunction influencing pain sensitivity in adults.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Promoting T and NK cell attack: preserving tumor MICA/B by vaccines

You have full access to this article via your institution. The activating receptor NKG2D, first discovered in the late 1990's, participates in the immune surveillance of cytotoxic lymphocytes through recognition of the stress-induced ligands MICA/B on the surface of malignant cells. Recently, a study by Badrinath et al. in Nature described a vaccine targeting approach that prevents proteolytic cleavage of MICA/B, leading to enhanced immune infiltration and antitumor responses highlighting the importance of NKG2D interactions on both natural killer cells and T cells.
CANCER
Nature.com

Clinician survey regarding measurable residual disease-guided decision-making in multiple myeloma

Advances in multiple myeloma (MM) therapies have enhanced the likelihood of achieving deep and durable treatment responses which carry significant prognostic implications. Obtaining a complete response (CR) is an independent predictor of longer progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) in MM [1,2,3]; however, more sensitive methods that assess for measurable residual disease (MRD) have been shown to further enhance prognostication in MM [4,5,6,7]. MRD status in MM is established as a prognostic biomarker during treatment, but its impact on real-world decision making remains unproven.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Tumor suppressive role of microRNA-139-5p in bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells-derived extracellular vesicles in bladder cancer through regulation of the KIF3A/p21 axis

The emerging roles of extracellular vesicles (EVs) in bladder cancer have recently been identified. This study aims to elucidate the role of microRNA-139-5p (miR-139-5p) shuttled by bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells (BMSCs)-derived EVs (BMSCs-EVs) in bladder cancer, with the possible mechanism explored. Expression of miR-139-5p and KIF3A was tested, followed by an analysis of their correlation. EVs were isolated from BMSCs and co-cultured with T24 or BOY-12E cells with miR-139-5p mimic/inhibitor, oe-KIF3A, and/or si-p21 transfected to study the roles of miR-139-5p/KIF3A/p21 in bladder cancer cell functions. A nude mouse model of subcutaneous xenograft tumor was constructed to detect the effect of miR-139-5p in BMSCs-EVs on the tumorigenesis and lung metastasis of bladder cancer cells in vivo. It was identified that miR-139-5p was highly expressed in BMSCs-EVs, but poorly expressed in bladder cancer. BMSCs-EVs transferred miR-139-5p into bladder cancer cells where miR-139-5p inhibited the malignant features of bladder cancer cells in vitro. miR-139-5p in BMSCs-EVs targeted KIF3A and inhibited the expression of KIF3A, thereby activating p21. miR-139-5p in BMSCs-EVs arrested the tumorigenesis and lung metastasis of bladder cancer cells in vivo by modulation of the KIF3A/p21 axis. Altogether, BMSCs-EVs carried miR-139-5p targeted KIF3A to activate p21, thus delaying the occurrence of bladder cancer.
CANCER

