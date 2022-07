SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Sunny skies with increasing cloud cover through the morning. Temperatures will rise along with the humidity. Nearing 80 degrees by lunchtime as we watch the chance for storms evolve from the west. A few scattered thunderstorms are possible during the early afternoon. Between noon and 4pm for round 1 of some storms. The timing of these storms along with the cloud cover may help to minimize a stronger storm threat for this evening. This would help to reduce the “fuel” that the storms have by the evening. The next chance for some storms comes after 5pm and lasts through 11pm with a chance for storms to fire along a cold front that will move through the area. A few of these storms have the chance to be strong to severe. The main threats with these storms would be strong gusty winds and small hail.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO