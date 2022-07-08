ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Police 'very close' to making arrest in deadly shooting outside Oliver Citywide Academy

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Kezj_0gYipujg00

Police 'very close' to making arrest in deadly shooting outside Oliver Citywide Academy 00:40

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An arrest could be coming soon in the deadly shooting of an Oliver Citywide Academy student.

15-year-old Marquis Campbell was shot and killed while in a school van back in January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H2UB4_0gYipujg00
(Photo Credit: Aaron Sledge/KDKA)

Police say they've been working to solve the case without the help of security video or witnesses.

"I feel we're very close on that case to closing that case. It's a little bit more work that we need to do, and there's some hurdles involved with that case regarding evidence and things that we need to go through," said Commander Richard Ford.

Police also they're still investigating the Easter morning mass shooting at an Airbnb on the city's North Side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AqzGZ_0gYipujg00
Two juveniles died from gunshot wounds and at least nine other partygoers were injured in a mass shooting on Pittsburgh's North Side early Sunday morning. Mark Dovi

They say they hope new witnesses come forward and are asking people to continue to call in any tips.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Gunfire and possible carjacking prompted weekend closure of North Side's Sue Murray pool

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are releasing new details about a shooting and possible carjacking that closed Sue Murray pool on the North Side over the weekend.Police officers swarmed the area surrounding the pool around 3:20 p.m. Saturday. They were initially called for a possible armed carjacking on busy Cedar Avenue.A gun discharged during the incident, police said. Investigators said a fight broke out between two men. One of them jumped into a car, drove around the block to the nearby gas station. That's where he got out and started running down the street near pool.Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

One person injured in house fire in Crawford-Roberts

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in a home in Pittsburgh's Crawford-Roberts neighborhood.First responders arrived at the home along Cliff Street just before 3 a.m. on Monday.No update has been provided on the injured person's condition.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

One person injured in Hill District fire

PITTSBURGH — One person was taken to the hospital following a fire inside an apartment in Pittsburgh’s Hill District. The fire was reported shortly before 3 a.m. on the 1700 block of Cliff Street. Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control. There was no initial...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Ford
wtae.com

74-year-old man assaulted at personal care home in Fawn Township

FAWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said they’ve identified a suspect after a 74-year-old man was assaulted at a personal care home. Police said the incident happened Sunday at Fawn Care LLC in Fawn Township. The victim was taken to Allegheny Valley Hospital where he told investigators that...
ARNOLD, PA
KDKA News Radio

1-year-old boy found dead in Chippewa pool

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) A Beaver County 1-year-old was found dead on Sunday evening in a Chippewa pool. State police identified the 1-year-old as Graham Allgyer, who was 18-months-old and found unresponsive in a pool on Braun Road. The boy was rushed to a hospital, but they...
CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Pittsburgh Police#Violent Crime
wtae.com

Two shot, two injured in overnight Terrace Village shooting

PITTSBURGH — Two people were shot and two people were injured during a shooting overnight in Pittsburgh's Terrace Village neighborhood. Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say officers responded to a 12 round ShotSpotter alert around 12:38 a.m. Saturday in the 220 block of Oak Hill Drive. First responders on scene...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Greensburg police seek man who abandoned pet at local business

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Greensburg police have announced they’re looking for a man who abandoned a pet at a local business. Police haven’t said specifically where the incident happened or what kind of animal was involved but they did say the incident happened on July 5. They released...
GREENSBURG, PA
Shore News Network

Man Shot in Wilkinsburg Saturday Morning

WILKINSBURG, PA – A man was shot at and struck in the leg Saturday morning in Wilkinsburg at around 4:30 am. Police have released few details in the shooting so far. The Allegheny County Police Department’s, county police officers responded to a request for assistance in Wilkinsburg. At...
WILKINSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtae.com

Off-duty officer killed in road rage shooting laid to rest

GLENSHAW, Pa. — A fallen Oakdale police officer was laid to rest Saturday after beingshot and killed last weekend while off-duty. Allegheny County Police said the 23-year-old officer, Charles "Chuckie" Stipetich was followed to his parents' house in Blawnox by 40-year-old Kevin McSwiggen after a road rage incident. Police said McSwiggen confronted Stipetich.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pilot taken to hospital after airport crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A pilot was airlifted to the hospital after a plane crash this morning in Indiana County.WCCS Radio reported the crash happened when the pilot tried to land at the Jimmy Stewart Airport.This happened about an hour before an airshow there was supposed to start. Airport management said the pilot was not affiliated with the airshow, and it started on time after the crash was cleaned up.The FAA is still investigating.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Set of stairs outside apartment building collapse in South Side Flats

PITTSBURGH — An apartment building staircase collapsed Saturday night. "My roommate and I were walking out our back steps to go down and get some pizza and I feel my feet go out from under me," said Tyler Azar who lives in the apartment this happened outside of. "I hear a crack, and the stairs collapsed."
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Sue Murray Pool set to reopen after safety concerns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Sue Murray Pool closed early yesterday due to safety concerns. Police were called to an area near the pool for an investigation.After the uptick in incidents, neighbors and parents who live nearby said enough is enough.As a 911 call rushed police just feet away from kids playing Saturday, some said the pool should've remained closed.Officials said it was for police activity in the same block as the pool, and those safety concerns are the reason the pool almost didn't open for the season in the first place."Strengthen up security around the pool to make sure our...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
59K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy