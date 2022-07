KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The investigation is underway into another shooting in Kalamazoo. Monday at approximately 3:00 a.m. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded to the 900 block of Hazard Street on the report of a subject that had been shot. When officers arrived, they located the...

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO