Juveniles arrested for stealing gun from Good Samaritan

Mid-Hudson News Network
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO – Two juveniles were arrested by the state police this week after they allegedly stole a handgun from a woman who had given the youths a ride. The incident occurred on...

midhudsonnews.com

Comments / 2

G V
3d ago

She obviously did not have her firearm locked away properly... She should be charged in accordance to the New York State safe act

Reply(1)
2
