ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

Drunk driver going to prison after sixth DWI conviction

Mid-Hudson News Network
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSTON – A man with five previous felony DWI convictions has pled guilty to his sixth felony DWI. He is expected to be sentenced to two and one-third to seven years in prison when...

midhudsonnews.com

Comments / 4

?????
3d ago

Ya know prison for this isn't the answer...PUNISHMENT ! Yes but to be a alcoholic then put in here with criminals who a lot aren't alcoholics ,but just plain criminals. NO SHOULDN'T BE

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Police: 3-year-old brutally assaulted in Ellenville

ELLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Ellenville Police Department has arrested a 23-year-old man from Middletown, who they say brutally assaulted a three-year-old child. At 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, Ellenville Police responded to assist on a medical call at 6 David Street in Ellenville. Upon arrival, officers found a three-year-old boy with numerous abrasions on his face and head and bleeding from the inside of his ear.
ELLENVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Watervliet PD recover handgun after shots fired call

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Watervliet Police Department was called to the 1900 block of Sixth Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Saturday to investigate a complaint of shots fired. Through investigation, it was discovered that Keiji N. Mason Flowers, 26, of Watervliet, had fired several rounds from a handgun while in her backyard, police said.
WATERVLIET, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man arrested for making threats against police officer

SAUGERTIES – A 26-year-old Saugerties resident has been arrested on felony charges after making a threat against a police officer in June. The arrest warrant was executed on July 8, 2022, at 7:15 p.m. Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra said that Masani Gordon was arrested on the felony charge...
SAUGERTIES, NY
Daily Voice

17-Year-Old Nabbed For Shooting Of Another Teen In Beacon

A Hudson Valley 17-year-old has been arrested for allegedly shooting another teen, seriously wounding them. The shooting took place in June in Dutchess County in the city of Beacon at Davies South Terrace apartments. When police arrived on the scene to investigate a complaint of shots fired, they were informed...
BEACON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ulster, NY
Kingston, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Kingston, NY
Ulster County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Ulster County, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Troy Police: Man cut in the face after disturbance

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officers with the Troy Police Department responded to the area of 44 Third Street around 10:20 p.m. Sunday after receiving a 911 call reporting a disturbance. Upon arrival, police say, they found an adult man with a cut to his face. The subject was verbally...
TROY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Port Jervis man going to prison for gun charges in Sullivan County

MONTICELLO – Nyyair Carney, a 24-year-old man from Port Jervis was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday in Sullivan County Court according to District Attorney Meagan Galligan. Carney is also required to serve five years of post-release supervision. Carney was arrested in Liberty on April 4, 2021,...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Prison#Sentencing#The New York State Police
Mid-Hudson News Network

Swan Lake man going to prison for knifepoint robbery in Liberty

MONTICELLO – A 32-year-old Swan Lake resident has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a 2020 knifepoint robbery of a Liberty gas station. Sullivan County District Attorney announced the sentencing on Friday. The defendant, Michael Boyles, pled guilty to robbery just prior to the start of his...
LIBERTY, NY
News 8 WROC

21-year-old dies in e-bike, vehicle crash in NY

MONTGOMERY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 21-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run accident that occurred in Montgomery, New York on Saturday. According to New York State Police, troopers responded to State Route 52 between Belair Road and Harts Lane in the town of Montgomery at 12:44 a.m. for a report of a car and bike collision. […]
MONTGOMERY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
theharlemvalleynews.net

te Police are investigating a fatal crash in the town of Montgomery

State Police are investigating a fatal crash in the town of Montgomery. On July 9, 2022, at 12:44 a.m., state police from the Montgomery barracks responded to State Route 52, between Belair Road and Harts Lane in the town of Montgomery for a report of a car/bike collision. Initial investigation revealed that a vehicle was traveling westbound on State Route 52 when it struck a battery powered bicycle (e-bike) that was being operated by Jaleek Johnson, age 21 from Walden, NY. His passenger on the bike was Christiana Kovacs, age 21 from the town of Montgomery. The vehicle that struck the bike left the scene. Troopers located the vehicle, a 2013 Subaru-Impreza, that was operated by Logan Kelly, age 22 of Walden, NY.
MONTGOMERY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

State police and Hatzalah EMS team up to improve drone skills

MONTICELLO – Members of the Catskills Hatzalah EMS teamed with the New York State Police to enhance their drone/Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) skills. The Hatzalah in the Catskills provides ambulance service in the Catskills and is expanding its services to include using drones for rescue missions. The New York...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
PIX11

21-year-old dies in fatal e-bike, vehicle collision in New York

MONTGOMERY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 21-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run accident that occurred in Montgomery, New York on Saturday. According to New York State Police, troopers responded to State Route 52 between Belair Road and Harts Lane in the town of Montgomery at 12:44 a.m. for a report of a car and bike collision.
MONTGOMERY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police investigate assault of paramedic

NAPANOCH – New York State Police from the Ellenville barracks are investigating the assault of a paramedic by a patient that occurred Thursday in a Napanoch business. A source has told Mid-Hudson News that the Chief Paramedic for the Ellenville Rescue and First Aid Squad was assaulted by a patient at a taxidermy shop in town.
NAPANOCH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy