Napanoch, NY

Police investigate assault of paramedic

Mid-Hudson News Network
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAPANOCH – New York State Police from the Ellenville barracks are investigating the assault of a...

midhudsonnews.com

NEWS10 ABC

Police: 3-year-old brutally assaulted in Ellenville

ELLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Ellenville Police Department has arrested a 23-year-old man from Middletown, who they say brutally assaulted a three-year-old child. At 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, Ellenville Police responded to assist on a medical call at 6 David Street in Ellenville. Upon arrival, officers found a three-year-old boy with numerous abrasions on his face and head and bleeding from the inside of his ear.
ELLENVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

17-Year-Old Nabbed For Shooting Of Another Teen In Beacon

A Hudson Valley 17-year-old has been arrested for allegedly shooting another teen, seriously wounding them. The shooting took place in June in Dutchess County in the city of Beacon at Davies South Terrace apartments. When police arrived on the scene to investigate a complaint of shots fired, they were informed...
BEACON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man arrested for making threats against police officer

SAUGERTIES – A 26-year-old Saugerties resident has been arrested on felony charges after making a threat against a police officer in June. The arrest warrant was executed on July 8, 2022, at 7:15 p.m. Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra said that Masani Gordon was arrested on the felony charge...
SAUGERTIES, NY
Ellenville, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Napanoch, NY
City
Ellenville, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

State police and Hatzalah EMS team up to improve drone skills

MONTICELLO – Members of the Catskills Hatzalah EMS teamed with the New York State Police to enhance their drone/Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) skills. The Hatzalah in the Catskills provides ambulance service in the Catskills and is expanding its services to include using drones for rescue missions. The New York...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
News 8 WROC

MONTGOMERY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

te Police are investigating a fatal crash in the town of Montgomery

State Police are investigating a fatal crash in the town of Montgomery. On July 9, 2022, at 12:44 a.m., state police from the Montgomery barracks responded to State Route 52, between Belair Road and Harts Lane in the town of Montgomery for a report of a car/bike collision. Initial investigation revealed that a vehicle was traveling westbound on State Route 52 when it struck a battery powered bicycle (e-bike) that was being operated by Jaleek Johnson, age 21 from Walden, NY. His passenger on the bike was Christiana Kovacs, age 21 from the town of Montgomery. The vehicle that struck the bike left the scene. Troopers located the vehicle, a 2013 Subaru-Impreza, that was operated by Logan Kelly, age 22 of Walden, NY.
MONTGOMERY, NY
wrnjradio.com

Motorcyclist killed in Sussex County crash, state police say

MONTAGUE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – New Jersey State Police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Sunday afternoon, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The crash happened at around 12:36 p.m. at the intersection of Deckertown Road Turnpike and Crigger Road in Montague Township,...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

MONTGOMERY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

MONTGOMERY, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mid-Hudson News Network

Port Jervis man going to prison for gun charges in Sullivan County

MONTICELLO – Nyyair Carney, a 24-year-old man from Port Jervis was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday in Sullivan County Court according to District Attorney Meagan Galligan. Carney is also required to serve five years of post-release supervision. Carney was arrested in Liberty on April 4, 2021,...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Swan Lake man going to prison for knifepoint robbery in Liberty

MONTICELLO – A 32-year-old Swan Lake resident has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a 2020 knifepoint robbery of a Liberty gas station. Sullivan County District Attorney announced the sentencing on Friday. The defendant, Michael Boyles, pled guilty to robbery just prior to the start of his...
LIBERTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

MONTGOMERY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Seven recruits become Poughkeepsie police officers

The city of Poughkeepsie Police Department just got a little bigger. The department held a swearing-in and promotion ceremony Friday in City Hall. Seven new recruits raised their right hands for the oath of office and were sworn in as new city police officers. One current officer was promoted to sergeant and another was promoted to detective.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

