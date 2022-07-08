ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why the party is over for Britain’s Research Excellence Framework

By Richard Watermeyer, Gemma Derrick
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany UK universities pop the champagne when they get the results of a national research-performance review. But burnt-out academics see no cause for celebration, say Richard Watermeyer and Gemma Derrick. Richard Watermeyer is professor of higher education and co-director of the Centre for Higher Education Transformations at the University...

