Wright County, MN

Summer Fun Continues in Wright County With Waverly Daze 2022

By Tim Matthews
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dust has barely settled on the 4th of July celebrations from earlier in the week, but another local community is ready to...

Waverly Daze Fun Moves to Saturday

The community of Waverly is celebrating this weekend with the annual Waverly Daze festivities. Saturday fun includes the tractor show at the Railroad Park, the annual fishing contest on Waverly Lake, a bean bag tournament, baseball and softball tournaments, a new craft show at the Waverly Village Hall, a horseshoe tournament, the garden tractor pull, a boat parade, a Mass at St. Mary’s at 5 PM, and live music at the Legion Park from 8 to midnight with the “Deep Fried Tweeters.”
WAVERLY, MN
CSAH 35, Dague Avenue Intersection Road Work to Begin Today (Monday)

Work is set to begin today (Monday) on an important intersection safety improvement project at the intersection of CSAH 35 and Dague Avenue Northeast / Bison Boulevard in Buffalo. The City of Buffalo and Wright County are partnering on the project which includes the construction of a roundabout. The project...
BUFFALO, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Concern mounts as end nears for Canterbury Park's deal with Mdewakanton Sioux

The photo showed up in Scott Rake's Facebook feed last month, a digital relic of a day 10 years in the past. He and Jeff Hilger, a fellow racehorse owner and breeder, were celebrating a landmark event for their industry: the approval of an agreement that would nearly double purses at Canterbury Park, providing about $70 million in additional funds over the next decade.
SHAKOPEE, MN
point2homes.com

2098 Pin Oak Drive, Eagan, Dakota County, MN, 55122

Welcome home to 2098 Pin Oak Dr. Beautifully updated 5 bedroom/4-bathroom 2 story in convenient Eagan location. Open concept main level with vaulted ceiling, built-in window seat and new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout entire main level. Spacious remodeled kitchen with SS appliances, granite, tile backsplash and custom center island. Master suite with walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom. A "perfect 10" fully fenced backyard with stamped concrete patio, perennial gardens, and new edging. Finished lower level with 4th and 5th bedroom, 2nd family room area, storage, and full bathroom. Oversized 2 car garage. Within walking distance to many restaurants, coffee shops, entertainment, parks, and shopping. Proximity to two major highways, makes this neighborhood perfect for commuters and those who enjoy the walkability and convenience of city living while still desiring a quiet suburban feel.This home will not disappoint!
EAGAN, MN
willmarradio.com

Slim Chickens restaurant coming to Willmar

(Willmar MN-) The Willmar City Council has allowed land to be rezoned in the Uptown Willmar Mall parking lot to make way for a new restaurant. City Administrator Leslie Valiant says the rezoning was necessary because the new Slim Chickens restaurant will have a drive-up window... Your browser does not...
WILLMAR, MN
mprnews.org

Minnesota’s 2020 Teacher of the Year leaves the classroom

This story comes to you through a partnership with https://sahanjournal.com/, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to covering Minnesota's immigrants and communities of color. A few days before the end of the school year, Qorsho Hassan gathered her second graders for their daily morning meeting at Echo Park Elementary School, in Burnsville. She had some hard news to share, she told them, but it was happy news too.
MINNESOTA STATE
point2homes.com

2578 Linwood Avenue E, Maplewood, Ramsey County, MN, 55119

Fantastic 5 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom, 3 Car Garage home. The main level features gleaming maple hardwood floors throughout, a well appointed living room with built-ins and a gas fireplace, informal dining area that walks out to the deck, kitchen with granite counter, walk in pantry, center island and wood cabinetry, a half bathroom and a sitting room/formal dining room. The upper level has 4 large bedrooms (one is a vaulted primary en-suite with a full bathroom and walk-in closet), a full bathroom. The lower level is perfect for entertaining - family room, recreation room - it's your choice. There is also an en-suite 5th bedroom ready for your guests! Enjoy all nature has to offer - this home backs up to an 8 acre park providing privacy. Ideally located with easy access to to HWY494 and all of your needs.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report

Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending July 3, 2022. June 27th: Joshua Thomas Moist, 38 of Waverly was arrested in Howard Lake - Wright Co. warrant - Disorderly Conduct; Tyler James Schroeder, 27 of Litchfield was arrested in Meeker Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 5th Degree Controlled Substance; Alex James Tahedl, 33 of Waite Park was arrested in Otsego - Wright Co. warrant - 5th Degree Controlled Substance; Crystal Anne Wood-Krugerud, 37 of Montrose was arrested in Buffalo - charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crash closes Viking Boulevard in Linwood Township

LINWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A traffic stop related to suspected shoplifting led to a crash that killed a woman and a dog in Anoka County on Monday, ultimately closing a stretch of road.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says they received a call at 10:48 a.m. for shoplifting at the Cartfull retail store in North Branch. Police received the license plate and vehicle description of the suspected shoplifters. An officer conducted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle, a 2019 Kia sedan at 11:01 a.m. The suspects - a male driver and a woman passenger - fled westbound on East Viking Boulevard. The Kia...
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Monticello Middle School student discovers talent for painting

MONTICELLO, Minn. (FOX 9) - A seventh-grader at Monticello Middle School started a new business after discovering a talent and passion for painting during the pandemic. Roseangel Verrett found her happy place through painting. At just 12 years old, she owns Roseangel Arts and has become a one-of-a-kind artist. She...
MONTICELLO, MN
News Break
Politics
101.3 KDWB

This Is The Best Lake In Minnesota

How do you find the best lake in the land of 10,000 lakes? If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Minnesota is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
MINNESOTA STATE
viatravelers.com

13 Best Minnesota Distilleries to Visit

Minnesota is packed with fun things to do. Between the shores of Lake Superior, the 10,000 smaller lakes dotting the state, the famous Twin Cities, the Mall of America, the epic winters, and the dozens of other attractions, you won’t find yourself out of ideas in the North Star State.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Shawn Mendes cancels tour right before Minnesota show

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Shawn Mendes fans in Minnesota will have to wait longer to see the singer in concert. Mendes is postponing the next three weeks of his tour. He made the announced the day before his scheduled performance at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Anyone who had...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Good Question: When Should You Water Your Lawn?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- We love our green lawns in Minnesota. According to a survey from the Metropolitan Council, more than 40 percent of people with sprinkler systems in the metro area water their lawns every other day. So, when should you water? Good Question. There's a giant moveable canopy at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
krwc1360.com

North Star League Scores for Sunday, July 9th

Hutch 10, Howard Lake 0, John DeRock pitched six shutout innings, and John Wendland homered in the win for the Huskies on Sunday. Maple Lake 3, DC 1, Alex Winslow picked up the win and started the 9th inning three run rally that lifted the Lakers over DC on a game heard right here on AM1360 KRWC. Luke Fobbe started and went 6 for Maple Lake.
MAPLE LAKE, MN
boreal.org

We asked three teachers of color in Minnesota why they’re leaving their jobs. Their answers are personal—and surprising

Photo: Mariam Mohamed, a teacher, mom, and children's book author, is leaving the classroom to spend more time with her kids and on her writing. Qorsho Hassan, the 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year, isn’t the only educator stepping away from teaching at the end of this school year. This spring, Education Minnesota, the state’s largest educators union, surveyed 14 union locals statewide: 7 percent of licensed teachers who began this past year in the classroom said they would not return next year. It’s the highest one-year exodus union leaders have ever seen.
MINNESOTA STATE

