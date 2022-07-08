Brentwood Restaurant Debuts In North Dallas

Rendering: Official

Vandelay Hospitality Group, the hyper-growth restaurant company behind local favorites such as Hudson House, D.L. Mack’s and Drake’s adds a brand-new restaurant concept to its roster in North Dallas which opened July 7th, 2022. Brentwood, Vandelay’s sixth restaurant concept, brings an updated take on classic American dining. “This restaurant location is an icon of Dallas dining, and when we were offered the opportunity to continue the tradition that Houston’s established, we jumped on that offer.” said Hunter Pond, Vandelay’s Founder & CEO in a statement, “Brentwood is a classic Vandelay styled brand with its warmth, inviting atmosphere, anchored in sophisticated American style. We think the neighborhood will love it as much as it did the previous tenant.”

The 6,800 square foot interior, formerly occupied by the last standing Houston’s restaurant in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area, features an expansive covered patio and a sprawling oakwood bar that flows into the interior.

The decor, punctuated by black tufted leather booths, lime washed brick archways and equestrian themed artwork throughout evokes a sophisticated lounge vibe. The atmosphere may feel exclusive, but everyone’s welcome at this elevated take on neighborhood dining.

The menu offers elevated twists on American classics. Starters include sushi favorites, chicken meatballs in roasted yellow mole sauce and the Brentwood salad featuring shaved brussels sprouts, almonds, and lemon vinaigrette. Other notable highlights on the menu include three different kinds of Burgers (“The Classic” with L-T-O-P, American, mustard & mayo, “Hickory” with cheddar, crispy onions, jalapeños & barbecue sauce, and “Vegetable” with a brown rice veg patty, white cheddar & miso aioli), the French dip, slow-roasted prime rib, San Francisco ribeye, Durango chicken and, for dessert, a chocolate silk pie and wild berry cobbler, both baked in the on-site bakery.

Fans of Vandelay’s famous cocktails won’t be disappointed with Brentwood’s drink menu and wine list. Staple selections include the Espresso Martini, a fusion of top shelf vodka and almond espresso, and the 50/50 Martini, made with gin, vodka and Lillet. Bartenders are specially trained to shake until optimal frost temperature is reached before serving; if it doesn’t frost the glass, it doesn’t go out!