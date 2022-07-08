Single-family rental communities spread in Williamson County & Hutto looks to reel in Applied Materials

Ambur Fire resumed slinging smash burgers and barbecue May 5 after suffering tornado damage in March. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Ambur Fire resumed slinging smash burgers and barbecue May 5 after suffering tornado damage in March. Owner Scott Amburgey said the trailer, out of which Ambur Fire is operated at 5430 US 79, Round Rock, was entirely replaced after a pole fell on it during the March 21 tornado. The food truck, which had its first home in the parking lot of Christian Brothers Auto, serves its specialty smash burgers, mushroom Swiss burgers and patty melts every day with its barbecue menu reserved for Thursdays and Saturdays. 512-800-2984. www.amburfire.com.
