Williamson County, TX

Single-family rental communities spread in Williamson County & Hutto looks to reel in Applied Materials

By Olivia Aldridge
 3 days ago
Legacy is a single-family rental community in Pflugerville. More than a dozen new SFR communities are coming to the area by 2025. (Brian Rash/Community Impact Newspaper) The July 8 episode of the Austin...

Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in New Braunfels, including improvements to Fischer Park

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KXAN

Austin to ramp up speed limit displays across city

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city of Austin will be increasing the number of dynamic speed display devices in its fleet to help encourage drivers to slow down on city roadways. Austin City Council approved in May a five-year contract with Traffic Logix Corporation for the devices, with expenditures on the displays capped at $616,605. Council requested an increase in devices during the 2022 calendar year “to ensure safer streets in a timelier manner,” Austin Transportation Department’s interim director Richard Mendoza said in a July 8 memo.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Boil Water Notice issued for many Killeen roadways

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A boil water notice has been issued for several roadways in Killeen. Due to an emergency fire hydrant repair and water service connection, water crews will need to isolate the water main to complete the repairs. Water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete, and water services are restored.
KILLEEN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Ambur Fire now open after completing tornado-related repairs

Ambur Fire resumed slinging smash burgers and barbecue May 5 after suffering tornado damage in March. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Ambur Fire resumed slinging smash burgers and barbecue May 5 after suffering tornado damage in March. Owner Scott Amburgey said the trailer, out of which Ambur Fire is operated at 5430 US 79, Round Rock, was entirely replaced after a pole fell on it during the March 21 tornado. The food truck, which had its first home in the parking lot of Christian Brothers Auto, serves its specialty smash burgers, mushroom Swiss burgers and patty melts every day with its barbecue menu reserved for Thursdays and Saturdays. 512-800-2984. www.amburfire.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Dutch Bros Coffee holds grand opening at Parmer Lane location

Dutch Bros. coffee opened July 8 on East Parmer Lane in Austin. (Jennifer Schaefer/Community Impact Newspaper) Oregon-based drive-thru coffee chain Dutch Bros Coffee held its grand opening on July 8 at a new North Austin location. This is the fifth Dutch Bros. to open in the area, with another expected soon in Cedar Park. Dutch Bros serves a variety of drinks, including hot coffee, cold brew, blended drinks, teas, lemonades and energy drinks. 1815 E. Parmer Lane, Austin. 541-955-4700. www.dutchbros.com.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

New build-to-rent development opens doors in booming Austin suburb

A Houston real estate developer that specializes in build-to-rent homes has entered the Austin market with a 48-duplex community in Georgetown. The developer, Wan Bridge Group, says the three- to four-bedroom, two-story duplexes are going up at Georgetown Heights, which is sandwiched between I-35 to the southeast and Lakeway Drive to the northwest. The rental duplexes, along Northwood Drive, range from 1,496 to 2,580 square feet.
AUSTIN, TX
