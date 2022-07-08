Donaldson slams the door as Red Sox lose to Yanks 6-5
Boston — Josh Donaldson hit a grand slam, Aaron Hicks homered on the next pitch and the New York Yankees held on to beat Boston 6-5.
The win came despite a pair of home runs from Red Sox All-Star candidate Rafael Devers.
Boston entered the game tied for second in the AL East, but 14 games behind the first-place Yankees.
New York staked Gerrit Cole to a 5-0 lead in the third.
But he gave up Devers’ two-run shot in the bottom half and his three-run shot in the fifth to make a final push to be added to the AL All-Star Game roster at third base.
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0