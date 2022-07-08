Donaldson slams the door as Red Sox lose to Yanks 6-5

Slammed! New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton, right, leaps to celebrate with Josh Donaldson after Donaldson hit a grand slam, on which Gleyber Torres (25) and Joey Gallo (13) scored, during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) (Mary Schwalm/AP)

Boston — Josh Donaldson hit a grand slam, Aaron Hicks homered on the next pitch and the New York Yankees held on to beat Boston 6-5.

The win came despite a pair of home runs from Red Sox All-Star candidate Rafael Devers.

Boston entered the game tied for second in the AL East, but 14 games behind the first-place Yankees.

New York staked Gerrit Cole to a 5-0 lead in the third.

But he gave up Devers’ two-run shot in the bottom half and his three-run shot in the fifth to make a final push to be added to the AL All-Star Game roster at third base.

