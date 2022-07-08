Park & Laurel

If you can walk for ten minutes, you can visit a beach without stepping foot in a car. Multiple beaches, actually. Arriving at the Guilford Station, you can intuit your way. Go south to find the shore. Either follow that road to the end, and see water but no sand,...
Instead of screaming into the void of Twitter, I bring you a weekly highlight reel of what it’s like going places in Greater Hartford when one is gloriously car-free. These posts are on a slight time delay because nobody needs to know exactly where I am when I am there.
I’d wondered about that every time riding the train between Hartford and New Haven. The train stops in Wallingford. There must be a reason. I had been to Wallingford a few times before. Once was to do a home visit for work and I spent quite awhile hopelessly lost because GPS went wild in one area. Another time was to visit a friend. The most memorable was getting into a fight with skinheads at a show and needing to leave ASAP. It was a long time ago, couldn’t tell you which bands we were there to see, and all I know is that I didn’t get my ass beat and I ate Taco Bell after. Notable, since I’ve had Taco Bell fewer times than I’ve been to Wallingford.
