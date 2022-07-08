Park & Laurel

I’d wondered about that every time riding the train between Hartford and New Haven. The train stops in Wallingford. There must be a reason. I had been to Wallingford a few times before. Once was to do a home visit for work and I spent quite awhile hopelessly lost because GPS went wild in one area. Another time was to visit a friend. The most memorable was getting into a fight with skinheads at a show and needing to leave ASAP. It was a long time ago, couldn’t tell you which bands we were there to see, and all I know is that I didn’t get my ass beat and I ate Taco Bell after. Notable, since I’ve had Taco Bell fewer times than I’ve been to Wallingford.

WALLINGFORD, CT ・ 12 DAYS AGO