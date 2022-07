“We were trying to learn some Nick Cave songs, but they were much too hard, so we’re just going to play some Undertones songs instead,” jokes guitarist John O’Neill, in reference to last night’s headliner, before his band launch into a feisty version of ‘Jimmy Jimmy’. The Undertones have survived the decades astonishingly well and the crowd they draw to the Explosive Stage on Saturday evening at EXIT Festival is a testament to their place in musical history. Their clutch of taut songs from the original headrush of punk rock in the late 1970s is good enough to match anybody’s, and the likes of ‘Wednesday Week’, ‘It’s Going to Happen’ and ‘My Perfect Cousin’ all still sound vital and alive.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO