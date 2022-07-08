ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Detroit Tigers defeat Chicago White Sox, 7-5: Game thread replay

By Tyler J. Davis, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mffUR_0gYihDw700

Detroit Tigers (35-47) vs. Chicago White Sox (39-42)

When: 8:10 p.m. Friday.

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) ( Tigers radio affiliates ).

First-pitch forecast: Low-70s, slight chance of rain, wind gusts of 15 mph.

Probable pitchers: Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (5-7, 4.06 ERA) vs. White Sox RHP Lucas Giolito (5-4, 4.90 ERA)

Lineup:

CF Riley Greene

SS Javier Báez

DH Miguel Cabrera

C Eric Haase

LF Robbie Grossman

2B Jonathan Schoop

1B Spencer Torkelson

3B Jeimer Canderlario

RF Willi Castro

P Tarik Skubal

DRAFT ANALYSIS: Tigers picking 12th forces balance of readiness, overall talent

Game notes: Skubal hits the mound trying to find the form he had in the spring; the hard-throwing lefty has allowed 23 earned runs in his past 23 innings, covering five starts in which he has failed to make it to the sixth inning. Several White Sox have had success against Skubal including Tim Anderson (batting .538 in 13 at-bats with a home run ), Jose Abreu (.462 in 13 at-bats with five RBIs) and Adam Engel (3-for-5 with a home run).

Giolito has also struggled in spurts this season. He gave up 26 runs (23 earned) in 27 innings last month, making five starts. But he was good his last time out: six innings of one-run ball with seven strikeouts vs. the San Francisco Giants. Eric Haase and Miguel Cabrera each has two career home runs against Giolito, and Javy Baez is hitting .385 with a home run and six RBIs in 13 at-bats.

The teams have day games Saturday and Sunday to finish the series.

[ Here's how you can gain access to our best, most exclusive Tigers, Lions, Pistons, Wings and Big Ten content . ]

Live updates

Can’t see the updates? Refresh the page or check them out on Twitter.

Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news. Tyler Davis can be contacted at tjdavis@freepress.com or on Twitter @TDavisFreep .

Your subscription makes work like this possible. Get exclusive subscriber content and more here .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers defeat Chicago White Sox, 7-5: Game thread replay

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Another setback for Austin Meadows, who won't join Detroit Tigers until after All-Star break

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Detroit Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows experienced another setback in his return to the big leagues. Because of continued soreness, the Tigers pulled the 27-year-old off his rehab assignment Monday evening. Meadows, recovering from right and left Achilles strains, hadn't played for Triple-A Toledo since Thursday. "Meadows is not playing," manager A.J. Hinch...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Oakland's Stephen Vogt sitting versus Rangers Monday

The Oakland Athletics did not include Stephen Vogt in their lineup for Monday's game against the Texas Rangers. Vogt will head to Oakland's bench Monday with Sean Murphy moving back to catcher. Chad Pinder will fill the void at designated hitter and bat sixth against the Rangers. numberFire's models project...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Detroit, IL
Detroit, MI
Sports
ClutchPoints

Cade Cunningham drops Jaden Ivey assessment that will hype up Pistons fans

Cade Cunningham can already see how Jaden Ivey will impact the Detroit Pistons once he suits up alongside him in the 2022-23 season. Speaking to reporters as the Las Vegas Summer League officially starts, Cunningham couldn’t help but rave about Ivey’s potential and how deadly the guard can be. The 2021 no. 1 overall pick highlighted Ivey’s speed as something that could definitely bring the Pistons’ play to another level.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Robbie Grossman's E leads to Detroit Tigers' 4-2 loss to Chicago White Sox, series split

CHICAGO — Javier Báez stood in the batter's box and watched the ball fly over the wall in left-center field. On the second pitch of his at-bat, Báez unloaded on a fastball from Chicago White Sox starter Michael Kopech. He celebrated his home run by tossing his bat and interacting with fans that booed him. More importantly, he put the Detroit Tigers on the scoreboard in the first inning.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Grossman
Person
Riley Greene
Person
Jonathan Schoop
Person
Eric Haase
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers closer Gregory Soto selected to MLB All-Star Game for second year in a row

CHICAGO — For the second straight season, Gregory Soto will represent the Detroit Tigers at the All-Star Game. The Tigers had several worthy candidates, including relievers Michael Fulmer, Alex Lange and Andrew Chafin, but the left-handed closer — with 17 saves in 19 chances — received the honor. "It's pretty exciting for me and my family," Soto...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Eric Haase sitting Saturday for Tigers

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Haase is being replaced behind the plate by Tucker Barnhart versus White Sox starter Johnny Cueto. In 148 plate appearances this season, Haase has a .241 batting average with a...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Christian Bethancourt traded from Oakland to Tampa Bay

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Christian Bethancourt has been traded to the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays are looking to add some offense, especially from behind the dish, so they are adding Bethancourt to the mix. Heading back to Oakland in the deal are Triple-A outfielder Cal Stevenson and Single-A pitcher Christian Fernandez.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb#Bally Sports Detroit#Wxyt Fm#Cf Riley#The San Francisco Giants
numberfire.com

Eric Haase on Detroit bench Monday in first game

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader. Tucker Barnhart is starting at catcher over Haase and hitting ninth. Haase will likely start behind the plate in Game 2. numberFire’s models project...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

USPBL All-Star Saturday shows league is back to pre-COVID form as 2024 expansion looms

Fans lined the outfield berms at Jimmy John’s Field in Utica on Saturday as baseballs flew their way in the 2022 United Shore Professional Baseball League Home Run Derby. Kids of all ages congregated on the left field hill, trying to catch blasts from right-handed power hitters, then sprinted around the outfield fence to right for the lefty batters. ...
UTICA, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
ClutchPoints

Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey’s 4-word update on Summer League injury

After a dominant performance in his NBA Summer League debut, Jaden Ivey has already proved that the Detroit Pistons made the right choice to choose him fifth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. In his second game, he was on the way to having another strong game by scoring 11 points in five minutes. Then, […] The post Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey’s 4-word update on Summer League injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Dan Cleary pleased with Day 1 of Red Wings 2022 Development Camp

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings' young and promising prospects have officially arrived in Hockeytown. Detroit opened its 2022 Development Camp on Sunday afternoon at the BELFOR Training Center inside Little Caesars Arena, marking the first of five days of on-ice and off-ice instruction. After the coronavirus pandemic shelved development...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers continue to roll, extend win streak to six with 7-5 victory over White Sox

CHICAGO — For the first time since early June, Detroit Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal completed six innings and looked like the better version of himself on the mound. The rejuvenated offense supported its starting pitcher with four runs in the top of the seventh — all with two outs — and totaled seven runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Primed to Make a Splash in Free Agency: Needs, Targets & More

Now that the 2022 NHL Draft is in the rearview mirror, the Detroit Red Wings can turn their focus to the free agent market. Looking at Detroit’s organizational depth, there are a couple key areas that Steve Yzerman can upgrade through free agency: top-six forward and left defense. With these needs in mind—and after reviewing all the free agents expected to hit the market—I’ve put together target lists to address Detroit’s needs. Included are notes on those targets, why some players are excluded, and recommendations for the team at the very end.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy