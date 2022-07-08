ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, MO

“Swine in the Vine” BBQ contest canceled

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “Swine in the Vine” BBQ Contest has been canceled at the...

www.kttn.com

Comments / 0

Related
kchi.com

Home of Sliced Bread – Baking Contest

Sliced Bread Day in Chillicothe included numerous events on Saturday, beginning with the Parade. The annual Bread Contest was held at the Grand River Historical Society Museum. Director Pam Klingerman has those results. For the adults. For the Juniors, Klingerman says they had fewer entries this year and she encourages...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
bethanyclipper.com

Fair announces jam packed schedule

Harrison County, MO: The Bethany Fair Board last week announced the grandstand entertainment for the 2022 Northwest Missouri State Fair over Labor Day weekend. The country Randy Rogers Band and Bailey Zimmerman will be performing in the grandstand on Saturday night, Sept. 3. Tickets went on for sale last Friday...
BETHANY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri Livestock Symposium accepting applications for the Missouri Livestock Achievement Award

The Missouri Livestock Symposium is currently accepting nominations for the Missouri Livestock Achievement Award through August 31, 2022. This award recognizes an individual or organization demonstrating outstanding achievements and distinguished contributions to the livestock industry. Eligible applicants can be producers of livestock, agribusiness personnel, agency personnel, or agriculture educators in the state of Missouri. Other parties who have been long-time supporters of the Missouri livestock industry will also be considered.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Audio: New hospital to be built in Bethany with operation beginning in 2025

Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany is in the process of designing and obtaining financing for a new facility. Chief Executive Officer Tina Gillespie says the current core facility on Miller Street is 70 years old, the patient wing was built in 1965 with semi-private inpatient rooms. The new facility...
BETHANY, MO
kttn.com

Daviess County Junior Livestock show results

In the beef show at the Daviess County Junior Livestock event, Makenzee Epperson exhibited the overall grand champion and reserve grand champion bulls. The Daviess County grand champion was an entry by Sullivan Bird. The overall Grand Champion heifer was Kenzie Milligan. The reserve grand champion was entered by Emma...
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Officials at the Sullivan County Fair announce Swine Show results

Results have been announced from the Sullivan County Fair Swine Show on July 8th. The grand champion boar was shown by Braelyn Windham. The reserve champion boar was shown by Kaden Oaks. Macie Rodenberg showed the grand champion gilt. Jaiden Rodenberg had the reserve champion gilt. The Sullivan County champion...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Fire destroys Kirksville business after SUV rams building 3 times

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — FURTHER UPDATE: Milan Police Chief Gail Hayes told KTVO that Jorge Munoz, of Milan, showed up at the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at approximately 5:25 p.m. Sunday to fill out a statement and make an official report about his SUV being stolen. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEW INFORMATION: Jorge...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vine#Swine#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info
kmmo.com

SCHEDULED ROADWORK TO TAKE PLACE IN SEVERAL AREA COUNTIES

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of July 11 – 17. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In...
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Daviess County Health Department to hold 5K run

The Daviess County Health Department will hold a 5K to bring awareness to the stigma of a mental health crisis. The Mental Health Matters 5K will start at the Jamesport City Park July 30th at 7:30 in the morning. It will also end at the park. Group, personal, and business...
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Trenton Police Department Investigating Body Discovered on Sunday

TRENTON, MO – An investigation is underway into the discovery of a body in Trenton on Sunday. The Trenton Police Department says the body was discovered in a residence on the west side of the city. A positive identification of the deceased is pending at this time. It has been taken to the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Motorcyclist injured when deer enters roadway in Macon County

The highway patrol reports a deer entered the road and struck a motorcyclist Sunday night in rural Macon County, injuring the rider. Forty-one-year-old Travis Knapp of Clarence received serious injuries and was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Macon. Knapp was not using safety equipment when the accident occurred on Macon...
MACON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Rollover crash in Sullivan County injures driver and three children

A rollover crash on Sunday afternoon injured the driver and three children in rural Sullivan County one-quarter of a mile south of Winigan. The highway patrol listed injuries as serious for the driver, 32-year-old Chelcee Billups of Green Castle who was taken to University Hospital in Columbia. Three passengers from Green Castle were taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. Injuries were listed as moderate for girls ages ten and six as well as a three-year-old boy.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Child Injured in Crash Near Stewartsville

STEWARTSVILLE, MO – A child was injured Saturday afternoon in a one-vehicle accident near Stewartsville. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred as 57-year old Lori Nigus of Hiawatha, Kansas was eastbound on US 36 at Stewartsville when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a sign and an embankment.
STEWARTSVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe City Council to meet on July 11

The Chillicothe City Council will discuss an ordinance that would accept a bid for 22 pro body kits to be used by the Chillicothe Police Department. The council will meet in the Chillicothe Municipal Utilities Meeting Room July 11th at 5:30 in the evening. Other items on the agenda include...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Two Stanberry teenagers transported to hospital after crashing SUV on Highway 136

Two Stanberry residents were hurt when a sports utility vehicle traveled off Highway 136 in eastern Nodaway County hitting a culvert and a fence. A passenger, 19-year-old Bailey Wallace, was taken to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville with minor injuries. The driver of the SUV a 16-year-old boy from Stanberry was also taken to the Hospital in Maryville with minor injuries.
STANBERRY, MO

