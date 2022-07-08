“Swine in the Vine” BBQ contest canceled

A rollover crash on Sunday afternoon injured the driver and three children in rural Sullivan County one-quarter of a mile south of Winigan. The highway patrol listed injuries as serious for the driver, 32-year-old Chelcee Billups of Green Castle who was taken to University Hospital in Columbia. Three passengers from Green Castle were taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. Injuries were listed as moderate for girls ages ten and six as well as a three-year-old boy.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO