PM Johnson says Britain stands with Japan after Abe's death

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that Britain stood with Japan at this dark time following the "incredibly sad news" about the death of former premier Shinzo Abe in a shooting.

"Incredibly sad news about Shinzo Abe," he said on Twitter. "His global leadership through unchartered times will be remembered by many. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the Japanese people."

"The UK stands with you at this dark and sad time."

Reporting by Kate Holton and Muvija M; Editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

