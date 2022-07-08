ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russia says it destroyed two British-supplied anti-ship missile systems

MOSCOW, July 8 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said in a briefing on Friday that Russian forces had destroyed two British-supplied Harpoon anti-ship missile systems in Ukraine's Odesa region overnight.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the claim.

The U.S.-designed missile systems are one of several weapons supplied to Ukraine by NATO countries since Russia sent its armed forces into the country on Feb. 24.

Reuters

United States supports Canada's decision to return turbine to Germany

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - The United States supports Canada's decision to return a repaired turbine to Germany that is needed for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, the State Department said on Monday, a move aimed at ensuring continued flows of energy to Europe amid shortages that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
WORLD
Reuters

China's Xi 'deeply regrets' death of Japan's Abe

BEIJING, July 9 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping expressed his condolences on Saturday over the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whom Xi said had worked hard to improve relations between the neighbours, Chinese state media reported.
JAPAN
Reuters

Reuters

