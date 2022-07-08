ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Golf-British Open prize money increases to $14 million

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

July 8 (Reuters) - The prize money on offer for this year's British Open has increased by 22% to a total of $14 million, with the winner set to take home $2.5 million, organisers Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews (R&A) said on Friday.

The 150th edition of the British Open will be played at St Andrews and is expected to draw a record attendance of 290,000. read more

The increase in prize money comes in the wake of the PGA Tour unveiling larger purses for the 2022-23 season in response to the lucrative LIV Invitational Series. read more

The Saudi-backed series is offering purses of $25 million at seven-of-eight events and a $50 million prize fund at the series finale.

"There have been significant changes in prize money over the last year," R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said. "We have therefore increased the prize fund by 22% which means that the prize money has increased by more than 60% since 2016.

"We have made this substantial investment while balancing our wider commitments to developing golf at all levels around the world and to continuing to elevate the AIG Women's Open."

The sport's oldest championship will boost their prize fund further if more than 70 professional golfers make the cut for the final two rounds.

The British Open has historically offered smaller purses than the three other majors with the U.S. Open offering $17.5 million this year, while the U.S. Masters and PGA Championship offered $15 million each.

The tournament will run from July 14-17.

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Bill Ackman to wind up SPAC, return $4 billion to investors

NEW YORK, July 11(Reuters) - Billionaire investor William Ackman, who had raised the biggest-ever special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), said on Monday he would be returning roughly $4 billion to investors after failing to find a suitable target company to take public.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Golf-Home of Golf a house divided as The Open returns

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland, July 11 (Reuters) - The Open will celebrate its 150th anniversary this week hoping for a ceasefire in the escalating feud between the PGA and DP Tours and the rebel LIV Invitational Series that is threatening to leave 'The Home of Golf' a house divided.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Open#Us Open#Prize Money#St Andrews#Golf British#Ancient Golf Club#Saudi#R A#The Aig Women S Open#The U S Masters
Reuters

Gap CEO Syngal exits as margin squeeze deepens

July 11 (Reuters) - Gap Inc (GPS.N) said on Monday that Chief Executive Sonia Syngal will step down just over two years into the role, as the apparel seller wrestles with weak demand for its casual attire and a slump in its stock price.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Lake Resources shares hit by short seller's lithium tech allegations

July 11 (Reuters) - Short seller J Capital Research on Monday alleged that Lake Resources NL's (LKE.AX) plan to produce lithium in Argentina is based on a process from Lilac Solutions Inc that likely does not work, the latest attack against a wave of new technologies aiming to produce the electric vehicle battery metal.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Media & Telecom

Canada urges Rogers Communications to compensate customers for massive outage, article with image. Canadian Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne said he told telecom operator Rogers Communications to compensate its customers for a massive recent outage it blamed on a router malfunction after maintenance work.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

489K+
Followers
341K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy