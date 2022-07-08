ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polish PM Morawiecki 'deeply shocked' by Abe killing

WARSAW, July 8 (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday he was shocked by the death former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.

"I am deeply shocked by the news of the assassination of @AbeShinzo," he wrote on Twitter. "My thoughts are with the family of our Japanese friend who was always very kind to Poland. May he Rest In Peace."

