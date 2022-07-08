ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Biden needs is a Republican Congress — that worked for Bill Clinton | Column

By Gary Franks
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
President Bill Clinton speaks to reporters during a news conference on Feb. 7, 2000, at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C. (George Bridges/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

America, we are truly in uncharted waters. In a recent Monmouth poll, only 10% of Americans feel we are headed in the right direction. President Joe Biden’s approval numbers — which were already low — are continuing to decline, also in record numbers.

The question is how does Biden turn it all around?

Some would say that is impossible. Many are Democrats who share that belief. But like any dire situation, for Biden it would take some “tough love” and distasteful medicine to turn the trick.

Answer: Biden needs a Republican-controlled House and Senate.

Gary Franks [ Provided ]

The current head of state could learn a lot from how former President Bill Clinton handled the presidency.

The lesson from Clinton was to leave the crazy radical liberals alone. Govern from the middle and either the liberals get on board, or you pass legislation with Republican support. You can actually recreate moderates in Congress on both sides of the aisle. The extremists in both parties can simply complain while you govern.

I was the first Black conservative elected to Congress, yet for a very brief period I actually voted more with Clinton than with liberal Democrat Rep. Charlie Rangel.

It is quite clear that the best way for America to change its course is to give Biden a Republican-controlled Congress. This would be one way to take the keys from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Let us remember that even after November, we will still have 24 months left of the Biden presidency. The alternative — more of the same — is frightening.

Fiscal restraint is very much needed.

Dear Mr. Biden: Stop blaming Russia (are you trying to convince America that Russia is beating the U.S.?) No, you are lacking fiscal control. An example of such reckless spending was the last COVID-19 relief bill, which passed with only Democrat votes. The outward attacks on the fossil fuel industry have also yielded poor results.

Now inflation, gas, the economy and paying bills are the top concerns of nearly two-thirds of Americans as reported in the same recent poll.

The Mexican border crisis has led to the smuggling of fentanyl into our country, causing the deaths of over 100,000 young Americans last year. It has caused a heightened rate of drug-related gang shootings and killings in Chicago and in many large cities in America every night. Most are unreported by the liberal media. The ultimate damage to America, due to our inability to protect our border, is yet to be realized.

Democrat leaders in Congress are fixated on spending more money that we do not have, blindly throwing $40 billion to Ukraine, climate change, disgust over our judicial branch and anything Trump. Contrast that with Clinton, who, during his two terms in office, worked on balancing the budget. He also shored up Medicare and Social Security, and put forth new initiatives to help Americans.

Here is a prediction: The radical liberals are working feverishly to pass a Build Back Better “Lite” bill. Really? They simply do not get it. The phrase, “It is the economy, stupid,” ushered Clinton into the White House.

The last Democrat president to balance the federal budget was Clinton. He did so in the years 1998, 1999, 2000 (George W. Bush did it in 2001). And he did so with a Republican-controlled Congress.

The last Democrat president to seriously look at the Mexican border invasion was also Clinton. He understood that we had to deal with the root causes of why the masses were attempting to come to America illegally. He proposed NAFTA. Its primary purpose was to prevent Mexicans from having a need to cross the border, focusing on economic opportunity, as the agreement would open up new opportunities in their own country.

NAFTA is a classic example. Republicans got it over the line in the face of ferocious opposition from Clinton’s liberal base.

The former president went against the liberals and the unions in his fight to get the agreement passed. The results speak for themselves in comparison to today.

From a domestic perspective, the crime bill, which included a ban on assault weapons, and welfare reform, which restructured the delivery of assistance for those in need while helping to eradicate a dependence on the government, were passed with strong bipartisan support during Clinton’s terms.

It is clear that Biden does not have strong influence or any control over his party. For Democrats, 2022 is going to be an all-out every man/woman out for him/herself midterm election.

Voters, by putting the Republicans in control of Congress, you will help save the Biden presidency and more importantly, truly help our nation.

Gary Franks served three terms as U.S. representative for Connecticut’s Fifth District. He was the first Black Republican elected to the House in nearly 60 years and New England’s first Black member of the House. Host: podcast “We Speak Frankly.” Author: “With God, For God, and For Country.” @GaryFranks

© 2022 Gary Franks. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

