ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

'Disastrous consequences': Anti-abortion laws could make undocumented women more vulnerable

By Boris Q'va, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Many undocumented women already had limited access to abortion care before the Supreme Court ruling last month striking down nationwide rights to abortion. Now, with states taking steps to outlaw or limit abortion access, many women without legal immigration status are in a more vulnerable position, in part, because of the community's already tenuous relationship with law enforcement, limited access to health insurance and health care and low wages.

Twenty-six states have taken steps to ban abortion access or severely limit it or are expected to pass anti-abortion legislation, according to the Guttmacher Institute , which tracks abortion data. Some of these states are home to large populations of undocumented people, including Florida, Texas, Georgia and Arizona, according to Pew Research Center data .

"When we think about the impact of the decision, poor women, women of color and immigrant women will be the more severely affected," said Laurie Zephyrin, vice president of advancing health equity at The Commonwealth Fund, a nonpartisan research fund on health care.

Nancy Cárdenas Peña, Texas state director of policy and advocacy at the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice, said undocumented people's lack of reproductive health care access is often driven by anti-abortion policies. Many women will be too afraid to pursue an abortion if they fear it means they could be deported, she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WHEk9_0gYifTJZ00
An abortion-rights activist outside the Supreme Court on June 24. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

“Criminalizing abortion care will have disastrous consequences for people who are undocumented because of the exposure to law enforcement who are enabled by current laws to act as immigration agents, including any potential avenue for their reproductive health care decisions to be criminalized,” said Cárdenas Peña.

Cárdenas Peña said previous limits on abortion access, such as state efforts in 2012 to cut funding for Planned Parenthood , already hurt low-income and undocumented women.

"It's always important to talk about the intersection of immigration and reproductive health care," she said.

Language also remains a barrier for many undocumented women, and it’s important to ensure abortion information is provided in their native language, she said.

"We need to be able to tell people what is legal and what isn't," said Cárdenas Peña. "We try our best to give people the information and resources they need."

Depending on where you live in the United States, getting an abortion can be arduous, time-intensive and expensive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20g6rK_0gYifTJZ00
Hundreds of abortion-rights protesters yell as they demonstrate following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24 in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Cit

Many undocumented people cannot obtain health insurance through government programs, such as Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, or the Affordable Care Act marketplace. They also might not receive insurance through their employer and often go without needed care, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation, a health care research institute. The study conducted in 2020 found among working-age people, 26% of lawfully present immigrants and about 42% of undocumented immigrants were uninsured compared to 8% of citizens. For those who do have health insurance, abortion isn’t always covered.

The disparity in access to health care means the effect of unplanned pregnancies could have considerable economic hardship for many undocumented women and their families, immigration advocates said. The median household income of undocumented immigrants was $36,000 a year in 2007, below the $50,000 median household income for U.S.-born residents, according to the Pew Research Center. An abortion can cost $750 , according to Planned Parenthood.

"The undocumented have low incomes that make out-of-state abortion much less affordable," said Neeraj Kaushal, a professor of social policy at Columbia University in New York whose research focuses on health care and immigration. "Being undocumented, they are also less likely to have knowledge of abortion clinics in other states."

Some undocumented women do not have the necessary ID to travel to other states or might fear being stopped by law enforcement far away from their homes, said Kaushal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21nOt2_0gYifTJZ00
Abortion-rights activists gather for a protest following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade at Washington Square Park on June 24 in New York. Yuki Iwamura, AP

"The undocumented fear any interaction with law enforcement agencies," said Kaushal. "So undocumented women living in states that ban abortion would be afraid to travel to other states that do not ban abortion for fear of being found out by the authorities in their state of residence."

Cárdenas Peña said for undocumented people who live close to the U.S.-Mexico border, where U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have the authority to inquire about the immigration status of anyone within 100 miles of the border, traveling to another state to obtain an abortion would pose too grave a risk.

Among the undocumented women who will suffer because of abortion restrictions are detained migrants.

Detainees receive a health assessment upon intake and routine, age-appropriate reproductive health care, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention standards . But detainees often complain about understaffed medical teams and indifferent or abusive officials, according to the Center for American Progress, an independent, nonpartisan policy institute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fx4zG_0gYifTJZ00
People march in support of a pathway to citizenship for immigrants in New York City in 2021. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

"Unfortunately, the women who are in detention centers and find themselves pregnant have very few options," said Jessica Gomez, a board member of Frontera Fund, an abortion fund serving the Rio Grande Valley border community in Texas. "However, if you are in a detention center in Washington state, your access to abortion will look different than if you are in a detention center in Texas."

Lucy Rios, executive director at Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence, said the health care needs of many undocumented women, including those in detention centers, are often overlooked by lawmakers at the federal and state levels.

Roughly 80% of Central American women are sexually assaulted during their journey to reach the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the Migration Policy Institute.

"The ban on abortion or any restriction to the reproductive right is a great danger to victims of domestic and sexual violence," said Rios.

Arturo Vargas Bustamante, a senior fellow at the University of California, Los Angeles’ Center for Health Policy Research, said ensuring undocumented women have access to telehealth services and are able to obtain abortion pills at a low cost could be a solution. But he said health organizations will need to work hard to win the trust of these women, who might fear their information will land in the hands of law enforcement and be used to deport them.

"We need to use trusting voices in the community to make undocumented women trust that potential of telehealth services," said Vargas Bustamante. "So it is crucial that there is a way to contact this population through voices they trust, to see the benefits of using this services."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Disastrous consequences': Anti-abortion laws could make undocumented women more vulnerable

Comments / 68

Guest
3d ago

Why are the undocumented people in this country? We have legal immigration laws, why aren’t they being followed? The elected officials take an oath of office, to uphold the constitution of the United States. If they are not following the laws, why aren’t the officials removed from office? Why aren’t they being prosecuted? Undocumented is just another way to say illegal or criminals, why aren’t the criminals being deported or prosecuted? I’m all for legal immigration, but if a person is not here legally that makes them a criminal. If it’s not legal it’s illegal. It isn’t that hard to understand. If the politicians and law enforcement were taking care of their responsibility this would not be an issue. There are laws in place so let’s get people elected that will enforce the laws or remove them from office.

Reply(1)
51
TWPPYO
3d ago

Are they undocumented or illegal? If abortion is a major issue and it can be done in their home country perhaps they should stay in their home country or if they are already here they can go back.

Reply(2)
26
Mother Fuqer
3d ago

why they want that kid to be born in the USA cause we are the only country in the whole world that says if you come illegal and give birth your offspring is a citizen . we need to change that

Reply(7)
16
Related
Andrei Tapalaga

Opinion: The Bible States That Christianity Actually Supports Abortion Rights

The unexpected Roe v Wade case that resulted in banning abortion across Texas and Missouri had women fighting for their rights through any means necessary. This even included arguments that involved Christianity and the biblical views towards abortion. The strong Christian community within the states where the ban has been set used the Bible's authority to argue for abortion care as not just a basic human right, but a moral Christian imperative.
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Clarence Thomas says Supreme Court should ‘reconsider’ legalising same-sex marriage and contraception in wake of Roe decision

Justice Clarence Thomas, in his opinion concurring with the overturning of Roe v Wade and effectively ending constitutional protections for abortion in the US, called on his colleagues in the US Supreme Court to overturn the rulings that currently protect the right to contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage. On Friday, in his concurrent opinion to Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Thomas emphasized that SCOTUS should “reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell. ““Because any substantive due process decision is ‘demonstrably erroneous’... we have a duty to ‘correct the error’ established in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Parents Magazine

10-Year-Old Child Was Denied an Abortion in Ohio, Traveled to Indiana To Seek Care She Needed

Three days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that paved the way for abortion rights in the United States, a 10-year-old rape victim who was six weeks pregnant traveled from Ohio to Indiana to receive abortion care services. Ohio refused to help the child, citing its "trigger law," which banned abortions after six weeks of conception.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Health
Local
Georgia Health
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
City
Washington, GA
Local
Arizona Society
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
Local
Texas Society
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Government
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
Local
Arizona Government
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#Politics Federal#The Supreme Court#The Guttmacher Institute#Pew Research Center#The Commonwealth Fund#Supreme
NBC News

The amendment ending slavery could be the key to securing abortion rights

In its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Supreme Court made clear that its new majority rejects the interpretation of the right to privacy in the U.S. Constitution that made Roe v. Wade and a host of other Supreme Court precedents possible. In permitting Mississippi’s ban on most abortions after 15 weeks, the majority in Dobbs declared the ground on which the right to privacy stands to be sand — shifting and unsound.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Atlantic

America Is About to See Just How Pro-life Republicans Actually Are

Paying pregnant women’s bills was not exactly part of Nathan and Emily Berning’s life plan—until they realized that doing so actually helped dissuade women from getting abortions. One of the first was Atoria Foley, who was living in her car when she found out that she was pregnant. Atoria had scheduled an abortion and the Bernings sprang to action. They flew to Sacramento, California, where she lived, and put her up in a hotel. What Atoria needed—groceries, gas, car payments—they covered, sometimes with their own money. They signed her up for every government benefit they could. When Atoria finally canceled her abortion appointment, the Bernings were elated. Her son, Kiahari, turned 2 years old in March.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Vice

Clarence Thomas Says Why Stop at Abortion When We Can Undo the Entire 20th Century

On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade—the 1973 Supreme Court decision that made abortion legal nationwide. This means in 13 states, abortion will be banned within the next 30 days. Missouri banned all abortions minutes after the Supreme Court decision was announced. According to Planned Parenthood, more than 36 million people could lose abortion access. It’s a major victory in the 50-year conservative effort to take control of the nation’s highest court and roll back the rights of women and LGBTQ+ people.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

'This is so awesome. It's a miracle!' GOP Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene joins pro-life celebrations after Roe v Wade is overturned by SCOTUS - with DC police 'fully-activated' as US braces for weekend of rioting and violence

Controversial Georgia GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said the end of Roe v Wade is 'a miracle', as Washington DC's police was 'fully-activated' in anticipation of a weekend of rioting and violence. Speaking moments after the Supreme Court handed down its 6-3 opinion Friday, Greene said: 'I think it’s a...
GEORGIA STATE
Slate

Neil Gorsuch to Non-Christian Kids Who Don’t Want Prayer in Public School: Get Over It

The Supreme Court handed down another 6–3 decision collapsing the separation of church and state on Monday, ruling in favor of more sectarian prayer in public schools. Kennedy v. Bremerton School District asked whether Joseph Kennedy, a high school football coach, had a First Amendment right to pray with students at the 50-yard line after games. According to some teammates, this practice coerced players into joining—and practicing Christianity at school—for fear of incurring the coach’s disfavor. Nonetheless, Justice Neil Gorsuch’s opinion for the court found that Kennedy’s school violated his rights when it asked him to pray in private.
CONGRESS & COURTS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

529K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy