Baton Rouge, LA

Bracing for another very hot day on Saturday followed by widespread rain on Sunday

By Jay Grymes
WAFB
WAFB
 3 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A heat advisory has been issued for Saturday for much of the WAFB area. Highs on Saturday will climb into the mid 90°s with heat index readings approaching 110° or more for some locations. It was a hot one on Friday for...

WAFB

Keep umbrella, but maybe not as wet as first thought

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Short range, high resolution weather models are trending drier for Monday and Tuesday. Both the HRRR and GRAF models show less than 40% rain coverage as we start the work week. That is significantly drier than previously expected. With a weak fontal boundary and abundant moisture in the area, we will keep a scattered mention for showers and t-storms in the forecast.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Another day, another Heat Advisory

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Expect oppressive heat once again Saturday with forecast highs in the mid 90s with heat index readings between 105 and 110 in the afternoon. A heat advisory is in effect until this evening for high levels of heat. There will be a chance of scattered...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Rains not as widespread today but scattered storms still possible

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A weak disturbance that led to widespread rains, some heavy, is continuing to pull away from the area. Additionally, moisture levels will be a bit lower over the next few days, but we’re not expecting a complete dry out. For today, the morning hours should stay mainly dry, with a 40% chance of showers and t-storms into the afternoon. Highs will top out in the low-mid 90s.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

Expect scattered afternoon t-showers for Friday, Saturday but highs will still reach mid 90°s for many

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Storm Team is anticipating scattered afternoon t-showers for Friday and Saturday, nudging up rain chances for both days from our prior forecasts. Yet, even with the rains, many WAFB neighborhoods will stay dry on both days, allowing daytime highs to climb into the mid 90° for many locations. Factor in the humidity and that will mean peak heat index values pushing 105° or more for both days. Rain chances are raised for Sunday too, with the First Alert forecast now calling for rain likely on Sunday afternoon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

18-wheeler loses control of load, hits 2 cars

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A nasty wreck on Monday afternoon left building supplies scattered across the two-lane ramp near the I-10/ I-110 merge. Police say an 18-wheeler carrying plywood lost control of its load sending the giant slabs of wood into two vehicles. “We’re blessed to say there were...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Lightning causes 2 fires Sunday night, officials say

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters are responding to their third reported fire Sunday night in Zachary, according to Zachary Fire Department. According to the fire department, “It’s had been a busy few hours during and after those storms that came through.”. Officials say lightning caused two of the...
ZACHARY, LA
KRMG

Alligator bites 6-year-old on Louisiana lake

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. — A 6-year-old Louisiana boy was bitten by an alligator while spending Sunday afternoon on Lake Maurepas. According to WAFB and WBRZ-TV, the boy’s mother, Tiffany Cressionnie, said her family was swimming at the sandbar near the Tickfaw River when the attack occurred. “My son...
WAFB

SUV lands in pond off Highland Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The dive team from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office recovered an SUV from a pond off Highland Road near Bluebonnet Boulevard on Monday, July 11. The driver of that vehicle ran off Highland Road and into the waterway just before noon, said...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Cloud iridescence spotted in Denham Springs

Have you ever seen a rainbow of colors in the clouds? This is not just any rainbow, it’s a unique and rare phenomenon called cloud iridescence. Cloud iridescence usually shows up in pale pastels, but can also be vibrant like the photo above. They are only visible for a short period of time. When the sun reaches the perfect angle, each droplet of water or ice crystal reflects the sun’s light out into a rainbow of colors. These little rainbows are hard to come by also because the droplets and crystals have to be just the right size. If the droplets are too big they will produce a halo instead.
The ‘coolest’ car show on the Gulf Coast

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Slam’d & Cam’d the “Coolest” car show on the Gulf Coat. The “coolest” car show of the summer happened at the Raising Cane`s River Center on Saturday, July 9th. It’s the largest all-indoor show on the Gulf Coast.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Shooting on Alvin Dark Avenue leaves one injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported shooting early Monday morning. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed the shooting happened around 2 a.m. on July 11 in the 5000 block of Alvin Dark Avenue, off of Brightside Drive near LSU’s campus. Police...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three From Louisiana Killed in Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 16

Three From Louisiana Killed in Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 16. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on Sunday, July 10th, 2022, shortly after 5:00 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA 16 at the intersection of LA 25 in Washington Parish. The crash killed Juan Munoz, 29, of Covington, Louisiana, Ramon Munoz, 32, of Covington, Louisiana, and Martin Vega, 22, of Folsom, Louisiana. The initial investigation led Troopers to believe that the crash occurred while Juan Munoz was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado east on LA 16. As the vehicle approached the intersection with LA 25, the driver failed to stop and continued straight ahead, colliding head-on with a large tree.
COVINGTON, LA
WAFB

DOTD to conduct routine bridge inspection on I-10 Mississippi River Bridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Beginning July 11, crews will conduct an inspection on the I-10 Mississippi River (Horace Wilkinson) Bridge in the Capitol Region. Inspections will occur daily from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from Monday, July 11, to Saturday, July 30, weather permitting. During this time, there will be brief rolling closures twice a day to allow for equipment and crew drop off and pickup. The morning and afternoon lane closure for drop-offs should last less than 15 minutes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Alligator bites 6-year-old boy in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Tiffany Cressione and her family were out enjoying a boat ride on Lake Maurepas Sunday when they stopped to swim at the sandbar, right outside of the Tickfaw River. Shortly after getting in the water, Tiffany heard a sound no parent wants to hear. “We...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
