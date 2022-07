Aside from the oppressive heat, the one certainty for Ohio State’s summer football camp in June was the presence of 2023 verbal commitment Will Smith Jr. Smith, who attends nearby Dublin Coffman High School, made sure he was present for all six one-day sessions. He went through drills and one-on-one competitions at most of those sessions, although he sometimes would sit out the competitions on the second of back-to-back camp days.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO