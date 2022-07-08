COVID-19: How Cases in the Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 760,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending July 5, bringing the total count to more than 86.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,007,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 33.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 27.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 36.8 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 12.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH metro area consists of Jefferson County, Hancock County, and Brooke County. As of July 5, there were 23,673.4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Weirton residents, 11.6% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 26,767.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Weirton-Steubenville metro area, Hancock County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of July 5, there were 24,293.0 cases per 100,000 residents in Hancock County, the most of any county in Weirton-Steubenville, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Jefferson County, there were 23,350.6 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Weirton-Steubenville.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Weirton-Steubenville metro area, unemployment peaked at 18.9% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.7%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in West Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 5 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 5 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of July 5 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of July 5 per 100,000 residents 13220 Beckley, WV 118,828 38,340 32,265.1 578 486.4 26580 Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH 361,832 115,400 31,893.3 1,397 386.1 16620 Charleston, WV 264,113 72,735 27,539.3 1,086 411.2 37620 Parkersburg-Vienna, WV 90,758 24,663 27,174.5 377 415.4 48540 Wheeling, WV-OH 141,475 37,823 26,734.8 645 455.9 34060 Morgantown, WV 139,157 36,313 26,095.0 338 242.9 48260 Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH 118,213 27,985 23,673.4 570 482.2

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .