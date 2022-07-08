COVID-19: How Cases in the York-Hanover, PA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 760,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending July 5, bringing the total count to more than 86.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,007,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 33.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 27.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 36.8 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 12.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The York-Hanover, PA metro area consists of just York County. As of July 5, there were 28,132.1 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 York residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 26,767.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the York-Hanover metro area, unemployment peaked at 15.3% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.0%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the York-Hanover, PA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 5 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 5 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of July 5 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of July 5 per 100,000 residents 49620 York-Hanover, PA 445,565 125,347 28,132.1 1,521 341.4 30140 Lebanon, PA 139,729 38,492 27,547.6 523 374.3 16540 Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA 154,147 42,449 27,538.0 705 457.4 27780 Johnstown, PA 133,009 36,299 27,290.6 741 557.1 10900 Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ 837,610 224,985 26,860.4 3,048 363.9 48700 Williamsport, PA 114,330 30,171 26,389.4 537 469.7 39740 Reading, PA 418,025 108,331 25,915.0 1,619 387.3 23900 Gettysburg, PA 102,470 26,378 25,742.2 379 369.9 14100 Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA 83,974 21,228 25,279.3 346 412.0 11020 Altoona, PA 123,157 30,900 25,089.9 634 514.8 38300 Pittsburgh, PA 2,331,447 568,411 24,380.2 8,024 344.2 42540 Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA 555,642 133,354 24,000.0 2,327 418.8 20700 East Stroudsburg, PA 168,032 40,240 23,947.8 540 321.4 29540 Lancaster, PA 540,999 127,972 23,654.8 1,928 356.4 44300 State College, PA 161,960 37,839 23,363.2 361 222.9 37980 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD 6,079,130 1,386,013 22,799.5 18,508 304.5 21500 Erie, PA 273,835 61,550 22,477.0 791 288.9 25420 Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA 571,013 125,777 22,027.0 2,078 363.9

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .