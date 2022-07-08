ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tonight's Forecast: Partly cloudy with decreasing humidity

By Haleigh Vaughn
 3 days ago
The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Get ready for a cooler night! Skies become partly cloudy to mostly clear, with overnight lows diving into the middle 50s. It's the perfect night to turn off your air conditioners. This weekend looks stellar with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the lower 80s. It's a wonderful weekend forecast to enjoy any and all outdoor activities! Looking ahead to next week, there's a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms late Monday night into Tuesday. Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are store for the remainder of the work week. Temperatures are likely to remain in the 80s next week, as well. For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Comfortable and sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds at 5 to 15 mph, with wind gusts up to 25 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Increasing clouds during the late afternoon, with the chance of showers or storms late. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for showers and storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

