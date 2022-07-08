ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zephyrhills, FL

'Best flan in the world' made in Zephyrhills

By Jillian Ramos
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i86aE_0gYictAy00

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — It's been called the best flan in the world, and it's made in Zephyrhills.

"I was able to see the true reaction from people and I was like, okay, we have something here," explained Joe Lopez.

Lopez and his wife Nicole own Niaddi Flan and have turned it into a beautiful success story.

It was more than 10 years ago when Lopez was still building racecars and making his mother's flan recipe for family and friends.

"Well, they asked us to please provide them with some of that flan that my mom would make all the time. And we did. And everybody just fell in love with it. And since then, everybody was just asking, hey, where can we buy this? How can we get this? And that's kind of how it started," said Lopez.

Ten years later, it's been featured and recognized by world-renowned chefs. Today, you can find them in restaurants, stores and markets all over the state.

It's not just your traditional flan either. Joe and Nicole have become experts in making different flavors and adding items by request.

"My inspiration is the feedback that I get from people, the reaction, just the — that is literally my fuel. That's what drives us if you would just be able to be at an event with us and see the people's reaction that is truly what gets us going," said Lopez.

"Right in their eyes roll back in their head, and they're like, oh, it's the best one I've ever had," said Nicole Lopez.

You can look for Niaddi Flan at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino, Fusion Street Eatery in Dunedin and Stone Soup Cafe in Ybor, just to name a few.

Read more about their story and how to find them by clicking here.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Off Our Couch

A Monster "Fritter" Found In Ocoee, Florida At Damn Good Or DG Doughnuts

Monster Sized Apple Fritter At DG DonutsNat/Off Our Couch. While traveling and filming food reviews all over, I have seen some unique restaurants, received impeccable service, and enjoyed some phenomenal meals. Because we go to so many different restaurants I can honestly say that I am rarely in disbelief at what I’m looking at. Trying to figure out how the heck to eat some of these things can be a challenge as well. So I ask is there ever a time when there could be too much of a good thing? My answer is…
OCOEE, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

Tully's Tails: Meet Bacon Bit

TAMPA, Fla. — Janelle Miller loves Jack Russell’s, so when she first saw little BB she knew it was meant to be. He was a surrender to the Humane Society of Brooksville. BB or Bacon Bit as she was affectionately named by a foster parent, has the heart of a champion with a real appetite for bacon.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Dunedin, FL
City
Zephyrhills, FL
wild941.com

Drunk TV Anchor Suspended After Slurring Through Broadcast

Stop watch you’re doing and watch this drunk news anchor!. A TV news anchor from Albany, NY, named Heather Kovar was suspended after slurring her way through a broadcast Saturday and it’s kind of hilarious. At one point Kovar said, “And so, moving on tonight, is we have...
TAMPA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Seeing Beyond l Mall closing stirs nostalgic memories

The Crystal River Mall is closing. It’s the long-anticipated end of an era. For anyone who grew up in Citrus County, the Crystal River Mall was always an interesting spot on the map. When I was a kid, the mall was in its heyday. At one point, it boasted three different athletic shoe stores and some began to question if small town Crystal River was going to give Ocala a little run for its money.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Clearwater Marine Aquarium promises summer of peace, love and dolphins

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Marine Aquarium has a new facility and is offering new experiences this summer. It’s the summer of peace, love and dolphins at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. "Everything is glow. It’s psychedelic and fun. It’s chill and relaxed," stated Kelsey Long, director of media relations...
CLEARWATER, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Food Drink
ABC Action News WFTS

It's a Good Morning to be in Zephyrhills

At ABC Action News, we know it's the combination of all the communities that make Tampa Bay great to live in. That's why we've started a new series of reporting highlighting good things happening around town, discovering cool gems you may not know about, and uncovering the big news events impacting those areas.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
BoardingArea

Florida’s Brightline Train Swaps Disney For Universal

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

St Pete Road To I-275 Closed Till Spring 2024

St Pete Road To I-275 Closed Till Spring 2024. This road closure may be an inconvenience to many drivers who take I-275 northward from St. Petersburg. Beginning Tuesday, July 12, 4th Street North will close just north of 119th Avenue. This is so construction crews can remove and replace the bridge on the northbound side. This is at the ramp that takes drivers on to I-275 north. The bridge on the southbound side of 4th Street is already under construction.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
fox13news.com

Recently renovated WWII ship returns to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - After completing a visit to the dry dock for some inspections, renovations and repainting, the SS American Victory ship is back in the waters off downtown Tampa. Once every five years, the boat needs to go into dry dock to have its haul inspected. While it was there it got a fresh coat of paint, which protects it from the environment.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Publix Sub On Sale

Florida is know for so many things. Our beautiful beaches, theme parks, those crazy Florida stories and Publix subs!!!!! That’s right, everyone from Florida loves those freshly made “Pub Subs.” Well good news “Pub Sub” lovers, the chicken tender sub is on sale!!. You can...
FLORIDA STATE
thatssotampa.com

The Strawberry Hut is the sweetest roadside stop in Florida

For those who need Florida Strawberries, there’s no better spot to visit this time of year than Plant City, a pretty quick drive from downtown Tampa. If you visit just one spot for your strawberry fix this summer we highly recommend you pull up to The Strawberry Hut, a little roadside spot that’s been serving tasty Cuban sandwiches and beautiful strawberry shakes since 1993.
PLANT CITY, FL
WFLA

Popular Publix ‘Pub Sub’ on sale this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Publix chicken tender subs are on sale this week, according to the store’s weekly ad. The whole 12-inch chicken tender subs are on sale for $7.99, saving customers $2. The Pub sub, which was dubbed America’s No. 1 sandwich by Thrillist in 2018, has...
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Gazette

New KFC at 3695 Innovation Drive

The Polk Planning Commission unanimously approved a conditional use approval request for a new KFC at 3695 Innovation Drive, where Wendy’s currently sits. The KFC will be constructed on the same parcel as Wendy’s, taking up 0.92 acres as opposed to the 1.27 that Wendy’s currently occupies. Both restaurants will operate at the site.
POLK COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Effort begun to eradicate giant African snails in Florida

MIAMI - Invasive giant African land snails that can eat building plaster and stucco, consume hundreds of varieties of plants, and carry diseases that affect humans have been detected once again in Florida, where officials said Thursday work has begun to eradicate the pests.The snails, which grow as long as 8 inches (20 centimeters) and have a distinctive whirled, brown-mottled shell, were confirmed by state agriculture officials in New Port Richey, Florida, on June 23. The location in Pasco County is just north of the Tampa Bay area on the Gulf coast.Florida has twice before eradicated the snails in other parts of...
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy