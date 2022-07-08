'Best flan in the world' made in Zephyrhills

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — It's been called the best flan in the world, and it's made in Zephyrhills.

"I was able to see the true reaction from people and I was like, okay, we have something here," explained Joe Lopez.

Lopez and his wife Nicole own Niaddi Flan and have turned it into a beautiful success story.

It was more than 10 years ago when Lopez was still building racecars and making his mother's flan recipe for family and friends.

"Well, they asked us to please provide them with some of that flan that my mom would make all the time. And we did. And everybody just fell in love with it. And since then, everybody was just asking, hey, where can we buy this? How can we get this? And that's kind of how it started," said Lopez.

Ten years later, it's been featured and recognized by world-renowned chefs. Today, you can find them in restaurants, stores and markets all over the state.

It's not just your traditional flan either. Joe and Nicole have become experts in making different flavors and adding items by request.

"My inspiration is the feedback that I get from people, the reaction, just the — that is literally my fuel. That's what drives us if you would just be able to be at an event with us and see the people's reaction that is truly what gets us going," said Lopez.

"Right in their eyes roll back in their head, and they're like, oh, it's the best one I've ever had," said Nicole Lopez.

You can look for Niaddi Flan at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino, Fusion Street Eatery in Dunedin and Stone Soup Cafe in Ybor, just to name a few.

