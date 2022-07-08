ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zephyrhills, FL

A.O.K. Family Fun Center in Zephyrhills aims to be a safe place for families

By Jillian Ramos
 3 days ago
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A new fun, safe place for families is now open in Downtown Zephyrhills, A.O.K. Family Fun Center.

They've been open for about nine months and are continuing to grow.

Inside, you'll find axe throwing, arcade games and TVs to watch sporting events.

The owner, Shaun Sikat, said he wanted to start A.O.K. to bring a little life to downtown but also provide a safe place for kids to hang out.

"You know, again, being from this town, I was here off and on for about 20 years now. Downtown's wherever I've lived in other states have always just been like the spot to go. You know, you're walking around with families, there's always you know, events going on. So I wanted to bring a little bit of life downtown," Sikat said.

"You know, with this, we're ready to build a patio outside. So we're having an outdoor area, we have food trucks every week. We're ready to rebuild the kitchen pretty soon. I'm pretty excited about that. But it's really just having something for the families to do."

Sikat said he wants to give back to the community as much as he can.

He and a few other business owners are planning a "Back-to-School Bash" that will be free for the community on August 7.

"So the Gentleman's Quarters, which is a barbershop across the street are doing free haircuts for the kids. Lavish Locks is a beauty salon right next door, they're actually getting involved as well for the young ladies. We have food trucks, which will be more of a carnival," said Sikat.

A local law firm is donating bike helmets, there will be a school supply drive, and more.

"Again, that's when I say the community comes together here. They come together down the street. We actually are we're closing down Main Street. So this whole block will be shut down as well as a side street. We work closely with the city they're pretty supportive as far as letting us do that," said Sikat.

