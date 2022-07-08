ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Billie Jean King Cup: Great Britain to play Spain and Kazakhstan in Finals

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat Britain will play Spain and Kazakhstan in the group stage of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in November. GB qualified as hosts after Glasgow was chosen to stage the 12-team event. Anne Keothavong's team had initially been set to miss out on the women's World Cup...

www.bbc.co.uk

