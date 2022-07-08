ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

The Foundation for Delaware County Welcomes New Board Members

By David Bjorkgren
 3 days ago
The Foundation for Delaware County has elected three new board members and appointed four new officers to its board of directors. Joining as new board members are James N. Harper, Jr., Michael N. Mattise, CFP®, and Mia I. Mendoza . The new officers are Cyrise L. Dixon as...

