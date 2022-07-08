ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Media, PA

10 High-Paying Part-Time Jobs in 2022

By Sponsored by Wilmington University
DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Think you need to be full-time to make good money? Part-time roles are becoming far more common, especially thanks to remote work, and they are paying much better than in years past. On the site The Savvy Couple they compiled some of the best prospects for those wanting high-paying...

delco.today

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Media, PA
CNBC

Signing bonuses, pay on demand and other fast-growing work perks companies are offering to attract new employees

The graduating class of 2022 is entering "the best jobseeker market" in U.S. history, says Sinem Buber, lead economist at ZipRecruiter. "It's red hot." There were more than 11 million openings on the last business day of April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. And despite talks of a recession, the economy does not seem to be slowing down yet.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

The 30 Best College Majors for a Successful Career

The high school class of 2022 has graduated, and many of them will be going to college this fall. According to USA Facts, 66.2% of high school graduates will enroll in college within a year of graduating, but that is down from 70.1% in 2009. Further, according to the Strada Education Network, an Indianapolis education […]
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wilmington University#Stroke#Social Media
DELCO.Today

Job Applicants are Ditching Cover Letters and Still Getting Hired

When it comes to the application process, the part that most people probably dread the most is the cover letter. Lots of job seekers feel their resume speaks for itself, so why do they have to bother expanding on their qualifications and interest in the position? Now some candidates are saying they are done with it.
JOBS
The Independent

Tenth of students turning to food banks over cost-of-living crisis – survey

More than one in 10 students are using food banks because they cannot make ends meet during the cost-of-living crisis, according to a survey. The survey of more than 3,500 university students by the National Union of Students (NUS) found that 96% were cutting back as a result of the crisis, with one in five unable to buy toiletries and one in 10 unable to buy sanitary products when needed.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Instagram
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal.
JOBS
WWD

Recruiter.com CEO Sees ‘Job Hopping’ as a Permanent Trend

Click here to read the full article. In this post-pandemic period, businesses continue to sort through workforce management issues. Labor shortages, job-hopping and inflation are all impacting employment. Evan Sohn, chairman and chief executive officer of Recruiter.com, said the current market also favors job seekers. Here, Sohn discusses these and other workforce trends business leaders and recruiters should be mindful of for the second half of the year.More from WWDRianna + Nina Resort 2023Kate Middleton's Wimbledon 2022 Style MomentsBurberry Resort 2023 WWD: How would you describe the current state of employment and some of the issues recruiters face? Evan Sohn: One of Recruiter.com’s...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Kadmos, a salary payments platform for migrant workers, raises $29.5M

From the company’s perspective, meanwhile, they may have to administer payments for workers hailing from multiple different locations, many of whom are in temporary or short-term placements. Managing all of this administration, and ensuring that the workers are compensated in good time, is harder than many on the outside...
TECHNOLOGY
Narcity

6 Jobs In BC That Are Offering A 4-Day Workweek & Some Pay Over $65K

Many Canadian companies are implementing the highly desired four-day workweek, and a few in B.C. are even hiring right now. Every weekend could be like a long weekend if you land one of these gigs. Plus, some of them actually pay super well and offer other cool perks like remote working.
JOBS
Abby Joseph

Managers Skip Retirement Celebration for Worker of 20 Years

The values, beliefs, and conventions that are held in common by all of a company's workers are what is referred to as the company's culture. A positive culture may be a key source of competitive advantage, but a dysfunctional culture, as you're about to read, can have the opposite impact.
CNET

Unemployment Benefits: Who Gets Them, How to Apply and How Much They Pay

As crypto crashes and tech layoffs make the news, the specter of unemployment may be haunting Americans again, although the unemployment rate has remained at 3.6% for the past few months, its lowest point since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite that low percentage number, however, for the week...
ECONOMY
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy