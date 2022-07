STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Teresa F. Calano (nee Porcell), 93, passed away on July 8. She was the cherished grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Teresa belonged to the American Association of Retired Persons at Immanuel Union Church. She enjoyed going on trips to Atlantic City. She was a big Yankee fan and in her spare time loved knitting and crocheting. Teresa will be remembered as a kind and loving person who will be missed by all.

