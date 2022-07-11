Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2022: Best offers on 4K and OLED sets from Samsung, LG, Sony and more

Amazon Prime Day 2022 kicks off in a matter of hours. The annual two-day sales event takes place on Tuesday 12 July and Wednesday 13 July, and promises big savings on everything from laptops and smart watches to homeware and kitchen appliances .

Early Prime Day deals started rolling out on 21 June, but Amazon has held back on most TV deals until this week - the week of Prime Day itself. Televisions are one of the most popular purchases on Amazon Prime Day , and with the price of some of the best 4K and OLED TVs already falling to below £1,000, we’re expecting to see some enticing offers on popular sets from big brands such as Sony Bravia, LG and Panasonic this year.

We are still waiting for most TV deals to land on Amazon’s website, but we have had it confirmed that we can expect to see discounts – including up to 30 per cent off big brands such as Samsung and Toshiba – when the sale properly begins on 12 July.

Between deciphering cryptic model numbers and weeding out the rubbish discounts, keeping track of the best TV deals can be a challenge. But don’t worry, our team of experts will be on hand to help you filter through the noise and find the best offers on a range of state-of-the-art televisions.

We’re not just picking out TV deals either. Our IndyBest shoppers will be bringing you minute-by-minute guidance on the best deals across the entire event, so whether you’re shopping for an airfryer , vacuum cleaner , gaming console or in the market for a new mattress , we’ll be here to point you in the right direction. Take a look at our main Amazon Prime Day 2022 guide to stay on top of our coverage. Amazon has also pledged to double donations to the charity of shoppers’ choice during the event through Amazon Smile , so there’s plenty of reasons to shop a good deal.

To find out more about what TV deals to expect on Amazon Prime Day as well as how to find the best offers, keep on reading.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon has confirmed that the event will be taking place on Tuesday 12 July and Wednesday 13 July this year, so the event is now less than a week away.

What began as a one day event – hence the name – quickly spilled over into a two-day bonanza, to use the technical term. With early deals on other categories creeping out already, this means you’re likely to find some early TV deals popping up in the run up to the event.

Amazon is also rumoured to be planning a second Prime Day sales event in October, according to leaked emails to third-party sellers. This hasn’t been confirmed, but could mean that more discounts are in the pipeline.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day TV deals?

Prime Day deals are exclusively available to Amazon Prime customers, but you can start a free 30-day trial any time before the sale starts to access the deals.

A subscription to Amazon Prime costs £7.99 a month or £79 a year. As well as unlocking discounts on Prime Day you’ll get access to premium benefits such as same-day delivery, movies and TV streaming on Prime Video, and Amazon Music.

If you’ve used your free trial or were thinking of renewing, keep an eye out for deals on restarting or extending your membership. Amazon sometimes makes these available in the run up to Prime Day to ensure as many customers as possible can take part.

What to expect from Prime Day TV deals in 2022

TVs are among the biggest sellers on Amazon Prime Day, and we expect 2022 will be no different. Early deals kicked off on 21 June, so the deals should be rolling in any minute now. In the US, the tech giant produces its own range of affordable 4K TVs (called the Amazon Fire TV omni series), while in the UK it partners with manufacturers JVC and Toshiba to bring Fire TV and Alexa capabilities to new models.

We anticipate that these partner brands will be the most generously discounted on Amazon Prime Day, so keep an eye on the Toshiba 3163DB (from £228, Amazon.co.uk ) and the JVC Fire TV (from £249 Amazon.co.uk ) if you’re after an affordable 4K telly that doesn’t compromise on picture quality.

Our favourite 4K OLED screen of 2021, the LG C1, could also come down to its lowest ever price this Amazon Prime Day. The 55in model is already discounted by 29 per cent (£1,099, Amazon.co.uk ), and now that it’s been superseded by this year’s LG C2, we anticipate it could be priced to clear.

The best early Prime Day TV deals 2022

LG UP75006LF 43in smart LED TV with Freeview Play: Was £499.99, now £274.97, Amazon.co.uk

This 43in LG television has had its price lowered by 45 per cent. Introduced in 2021, its LED display panel has a 4K resolution with HDR for improved picture quality, and there’s voice control thanks to integration with Alexa and Google Assistant. All of the most popular streaming apps are also included, like Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video, and for broadcast TV there’s Freeview Play too.

Samsung AU8000 55in smart TV: Was £749, now £449, Amazon.co.uk

This 55in smart TV from Samsung has been reduced by 40 per cent. It’s a 4K display with the HDR10+ video standard for improved colours and contrast when watching Ultra HD content. The TV also comes with integrated Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control, and Samsung’s clever Q-Symphony technology aims to adjust the TVs sound output to your exact living space, when attached to a compatible Samsung sound bar.

Hisense 50A7100FTUK 50in smart TV: Was £449, now £278, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking for big, 50in TV that won’t break the bank, then this Hisense deal could be just right for you. This television has a 4K resolution with HDR10+, plus Freeview Play for broadcast TV and integrated Alexa for voice control. Apps like Netflix and Prime Video are also on board, and there’s DTS Studio Sound for improved audio, as well as wifi, Bluetooth and a Ethernet port for a wired internet connection.

Sony Bravia X73K 43in TV: Was £649, now £549, Amazon.co.uk

It’s rare to see discounts on televisions from the current model year, but that’s exactly what we have here with this 2022 Sony. Measuring 43 inches, the Bravia X72K is a 4K TV that runs on Google’s Android TV operating system. It also has integrated Google Assistant for voice control, and there’s HDR (high dynamic range) for improved image quality, plus streaming apps like BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, Netflix and more.

Last year’s best TV deals in the UK

Last year saw a handful of 4K TVs from LG and Panasonic drop below £500, but you had to act fast as the best TV deals sold out pretty quickly. For those who missed out, found that there were still savings to be found, though. Top of the range Samsung OLED and QLED TVs were generously discounted on the day, while affordable 1080p screens from big name brands like Sony could be picked up for under £250.

During last year’s Prime Day this excellent, mid-range 43in Samsung Q60A (£387.99, Amazon.co.uk ) was discounted by £150. Deals were to be had on high-end displays too, such as the 65in Hisense U8QFT (£1,022.02, Amazon.co.uk ), which fell to £799 during the sale.

The Panasonic TX-43HX700B (£429, Amazon.co.uk ) proved especially popular with shoppers last year, selling out in a matter of hours. Amazon Prime Day saw the 4K set fall from £449 to £349.

How to get the best TV deals this Prime Day

Unlike most other electronics, seemingly similar TVs can cost anything between £100 and several thousand pounds, so it’s worth comparing any deals you spot with other retailers to see if it’s a good offer. We’ll be on hand to help you find the genuine discounts, so bookmark this page and check back in for the best deals.

Amazon’s product listings for TVs are granular too. You can select the size, style and model you want, but not every configuration will be discounted. Product names are usually a cryptic series of numbers and letters too, making it difficult to bookmark the exact TV you want to keep an eye on.

Instead, it helps to be flexible and open-minded when hunting for a Prime Day TV deal: have a budget in mind, be ready to switch brands, and keep checking this page for the best discounts.

Oh, and measure your available space in advance. There’s nothing worse than bagging a cheap 4K TV in the sales only to find out that it doesn’t fit in your living room.

