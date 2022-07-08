ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Parts of Mail on Sunday story about Harry claim against Home Office defamatory’

By Jess Glass
The Independent
 3 days ago

Parts of an article in The Mail on Sunday which alleged that the Duke of Sussex tried to keep his legal claim against the Home Office “secret” were defamatory, a High Court judge has ruled.

Harry is suing Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) after the paper ran a story following the first hearing in the duke’s separate High Court claim over his security arrangements when he is in the UK.

The piece was published in February under the headline: “Exclusive: How Prince Harry tried to keep his legal fight with the government over police bodyguards a secret… then – just minutes after the story broke – his PR machine tried to put a positive spin on the dispute.”

At a hearing in June, Mr Justice Nicklin was asked to determine the “natural and ordinary” meaning of the parts of the article in the claim, and whether they were defamatory.

In a ruling on Friday, the judge found that parts of the article in the claim were defamatory.

It may be possible to ‘spin’ facts in a way that does not mislead, but the allegation being made in the article was very much that the object was to mislead the public

Mr Justice Nicklin, High Court

Discussing one of the meanings of the article, Mr Justice Nicklin said a reader would think Harry “was responsible for public statements, issued on his behalf, which claimed that he was willing to pay for police protection in the UK, and that his legal challenge was to the Government’s refusal to permit him to do so, whereas the true position, as revealed in documents filed in the legal proceedings, was that he had only made the offer to pay after the proceedings had commenced”.

He also said the article would have been read as alleging Harry “was responsible for trying to mislead and confuse the public as to the true position, which was ironic given that he now held a public role in tackling ‘misinformation’”.

Mr Justice Nicklin added: “It may be possible to ‘spin’ facts in a way that does not mislead, but the allegation being made in the article was very much that the object was to mislead the public.

“That supplies the necessary element to make the meanings defamatory at common law.”

The Independent

Channel 4 News presenter asks Starmer if politicians should be ‘boring’

No-one from local communities wants a prime minister who "jokes" and is "entertainment," Sir Keir Starmer has said as the Tory leadership elections get underway.The Labour leader was asked whether he was "too boring" to be prime minister as he made a speech in Gateshead on Monday (11 July).Speaking to Channel 4 News presenter Kathy Newman, Sir Keir repeated his remarks he made in Gateshead, and said the only thing that was boring was "being in opposition."Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
WORLD
The Independent

UK homes binning 100 billion pieces of plastic a year, survey finds

UK households collectively throw away almost 100 billion pieces of plastic every year, according to a recent survey.The Big Plastic Count saw nearly 100,000 households across the country count every piece of disposable packaging they used over the course of a week in May.The project was launched by environmental charities Greenpeace and Everyday Plastic.Participating homes, representing around a quarter of a million people, threw away an average of 66 pieces of packaging every week – 83% of which was food and drinks packaging.If scaled up across every home in the UK, it suggests Britons are chucking out 96.6 billion pieces...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Man cleared of rape in Italy after woman ‘gave him hope’ by leaving bar toilet door open

An Italian court has reportedly acquitted a man of rape after it ruled that the woman leaving her toilet door open was an “invitation” and “gave him hope”. The incident was said to have happened in the toilet of a bar in Turin in 2019. The woman asked the man to show her where the bathroom was, left the door ajar, and asked him to pass her some tissue, according to local newspaper CronacaQui.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Hundreds of bonfires lit to begin Twelfth of July celebrations in NI

Hundreds of bonfires have been lit across Northern Ireland to begin celebrations of the Twelfth of July, the main date in the Protestant loyal order parading season.Crowds gathered as the towering pyres were set alight in loyalist areas, with the largest “Eleventh Night” bonfire at the Craigyhill estate in Larne, Co Antrim.But before the fires were lit, police said that they were investigating multiple reports of flags, effigies and election posters being placed on bonfires.Hundreds of people watched on as the Craigyhill bonfire was lit at midnight with organisers confident that they had broken the world record for the tallest...
EUROPE
The Independent

Uber files: Leak reveals how firm lobbied top politicians

A leak of over 100,000 documents has revealed how ride-sharing firm Uber lobbied top politicians during their aggressive global expansion. The "Uber Files", dating from 2013 to 2017, were first leaked to The Guardian and shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ). According to the reports, the company...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

