ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Personal trainer reveals Natalie Portman’s gym regime for Thor: Love and Thunder

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IOa1E_0gYiZbZ500

Natalie Portman ’s personal trainer, Naomi Pendergast, has revealed how she achieved her superhero physique – including her defined arms – for the role.

The actor, who plays The Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder , has been the subject of admiration among fans for her muscly appearance – particularly her buff arms .

Pendergast said that Portman’s transformation was the result of a strict gym regime that saw her training five days a week for 10 months. Her sessions lasted between 90 minutes to two hours.

Speaking to US Weekly , Pendergast revealed that the 41-year-old began physical training around four months before filming began.

“Natalie did five sessions a week and did not miss one session for the whole time period we trained,” she said.

Portman told Variety last month that she was asked “to get as big as possible” for the role, adding that it was “an amazing challenge – and also state of mind as a woman”.

Pendergast said that the actor’s early goals were to “build arm and abdominal definition”.

“We also worked on stability and agility for injury prevention as Natalie had some dynamic stunt scenes that required her to move, twist and land in various positions.

“I was also really pleased she got through the challenging stunt process without any injuries.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PUhic_0gYiZbZ500

Portman packed extra protein into her vegan diet to build and maintain her muscles, Pendergast added.

The actor’s typical diet while filming would consist of oats and berries for breakfast, vegan falafels for lunch, and vegan curry for dinner. Each meal was accompanied by a protein shake and Portman would also snack on fruits, nuts and salads throughout the day.

“This amount of food was obviously way more than Natalie normally eats, but it was essential for her to maintain this throughout filming to keep the muscle she had developed,” Pendergast said.

She described Portman as “focused, determined and humble” throughout the training regime, adding that she “gave 100 per cent, even on the days she was tired”.

Read The Independent ’s review of Thor: Love and Thunder here , as well as Jessie Thompson’s deep dive into the erratic politics of women in the spotlight with very buff arms .

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natalie Portman
The Independent

Prince George tells father Prince William that he was ‘too hot’ in suit at Wimbledon amid heat wave

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s son, Prince George, was apparently uncomfortable in his suit at Wimbledon and “too hot” amid the UK’s heatwave.On Sunday, Kate Middleton and her son arrived at the competition and were greeted by Prince William. In a video of their arrival, the eight-year-old Prince, who wore a suit and tie, could be seen giving his father a hug.While speaking to his child, William asked him if he was “ok”and George responded with, “yeah”. The Duke could then be seen hugging his wife and giving her a kiss.George then continued to walk alongside with parents, as...
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling Having A Blast Filming ‘Barbie’ Film: It’s Going to Be ‘Epic’

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling have been having a ball on the new Barbie movie! The two actors have gotten fans excited for the upcoming film based on the doll, and a source close to the production has revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Margot, 32, and Ryan, 41, have had a ton of fun working together on Barbie. They revealed that working on such an exciting project has made working on it a breeze! “The days go by so fast because they’re working morning to night but they’re having so much fun while doing it,” the source said. “It’s going to be epic.”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Trainer#Mighty Thor#Vegan#Us Weekly#Variety#Berri
WWD

The 18 Best Hair Dryers for Curly Hair That Leave Locks Shiny & Bouncy

Click here to read the full article. If you’re a member of the curly hair club, you know that drying your coils takes some strategy. A super high speed dryer can blow your curls out of shape, while too much brushing can bring about unwanted frizz. “Curly hair has a totally different process of maintenance than other textures, which require a different set of tools,” says curl expert Nai’Vasha, who’s styled the likes of Simone Biles, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Serena Williams. But textured hair is no longer something that needs to be tamed — it’s something to be celebrated....
HAIR CARE
The Independent

Romeo Beckham splits from girlfriend Mia Regan after three years together

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan have ended their three-year relationship, a source confirmed to the Daily Mail on Monday.The former couple reportedly called it quits due to their conflicting work schedules as Romeo pursues a professional soccer career in the United States. The source said maintaining a “long distance relationship took its toll” on the soccer star and the model, who are both 19 years old.“They’re both lovely young people and remain very fond of each other, and the family love Mia,” the source said, adding that Mia will continue to work with Victoria Beckham’s fashion label despite her...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Love Island: ITV2 makes huge claim about ‘dramatic’ Casa Amor recoupling episode

Love Island was rocked by one of its most “dramatic” episodes ever on Thursday (7 July).It was all happening in the villa following the conclusion of this year’s Casa Amor twist.As happens every year, the contestants who left the villa returned shortly after the boys decided whether to remain in their couple or pick one of the six new arrivals.However, if they decided to stick with their girl, they did so in the knowledge that their girl might walk back in with a new person by their side.While typically it’s the boys who leave for Casa Amor, this year...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Voices: I joined an extra-marital affairs website – it was both the best and worst decision of my life

I was 40 and desperately unhappy when I started my extra-marital affair. Three kids, a wedding when we were too young to get married – I already felt like one of those old couples you see in gardening centres, or out for dinner on birthdays, the ones where the conversation has already dried up. It hurt to see them because I remembered when my husband and I started dating and we used to joke about those silent couples. “That will never be us,” we’d say. “I’d rather be put down than turn out like that.” But suddenly, we were...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
FitnessVolt.com

Jessica Alba Workout and Diet Program

Jessica Alba is a popular actress and businesswoman, and her lean, athletic, sexy body is the envy of millions. That sort of physique doesn’t just happen. It takes serious training and disciplined eating. This article reveals Jessica Alba’s complete workout, diet program, and supplement routine. Jessica Alba Stats.
FITNESS
The Independent

The Independent

739K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy