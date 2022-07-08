ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New beyerdynamic Free BYRD true wireless earbuds $249

By Julian Horsey
 3 days ago
German audio company beyerdynamic first est back in 1924 has released its first-ever true wireless earbuds in the form of the Free BYRD which are now available to purchase price to $249 from online retailers such as Amazon and the official beyerdynamic online store. The new earbuds provide up to 11...

