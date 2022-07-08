ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska Gov. Sends Message to Putin Allies After Russia Demands State Back

By Darragh Roche
 3 days ago

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy has responded to allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin who have argued that Russia could retake his state, and appeared to mock the idea.

Dunleavy, a Republican, wrote a simple response to the Russian claims on Twitter on Thursday: "To the Russian politicians who believe they can take back Alaska: Good luck."

The governor shared an article from The Washington Examiner about comments made by Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the Russian State Duma, and a close ally of Putin.

During a parliamentary session on Wednesday, Volodin said: "Let America always remember, there is a part of [Russian] territory: Alaska."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46C4us_0gYiYsMP00
In this combination image, Michael Dunleavy (Inset), governor of Alaska, speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 and Russian military and pro-Russian separatists keep watch as civilians are being evacuated along humanitarian corridors from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol on March 24, 2022. Dunleavy appeared to mock suggestions that Russia could reclaim Alaska. Getty

"So when [U.S. lawmakers] attempt to appropriate our assets abroad, they should be aware that we also have something to claim back," Volodin said.

His comments come amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and severe sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its allies on Putin's government.

The Department of Justice has said $30 billion in Russian oligarchs' assets has been frozen, and $300 billion in Russian central bank funds.

Pyotr Tolstoy, deputy speaker of the State Duma, which is Russia's lower house of parliament, has also suggested holding a referendum among Alaskans about the possibility of rejoining Russia.

Given Governor Dunleavy's reaction to Russian rhetoric, it seems unlikely Alaskans would opt to return to rule from Moscow.

Alaska was a territory of the Russian empire in the late 18th and 19th centuries but was purchased by the U.S. in 1867 for $7.2 million. Russia has never formally asserted a territorial claim to Alaska since the sale, and despite recent remarks by Russia politicians, the ownership of Alaska is not officially disputed.

Comments about retaking Alaska have become more common since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and strong U.S. opposition to Putin's government.

Billboards declaring "Alaska Is Ours!" recently appeared in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk following Volodin's remarks on Wednesday. They were erected by a Krasnoyarsk-based company called 'Alaska,' which manufactures trailers.

A company spokesperson said the firm's director is "very patriotic" and had "decided to show that we are for patriotism" through the billboards.

In March, Russian Duma member Oleg Matveychev told state TV that his country should consider seeking reparations from the U.S. for lost territories, including Alaska and a former Russian settlement in California, or even take those territories back.

Dunleavy responded to Matveychev's comments at the time, tweeting: "Good luck with that! Not if we have something to say about it. We have hundreds of thousands of armed Alaskans and military members that will see it differently."

Newsweek has asked Mike Dunleavy's office for comment.

Comments / 1623

Brent Black
3d ago

Russia’s ridiculous propaganda might be believable to their countryman. Threatening the USA with invading American soil would be their worst mistake. They would never attempt such a thing. Not without China onboard. Regardless if they were crazy enough to try it would be the end of Russia forever. Or the end of times

Reply(197)
805
Charles Moore
3d ago

Well look who is big and bold now. FYI The United States is NOT Ukraine. Matter of fact we (US) are considering taking Russia. I think we will call it New Texas.

Reply(151)
490
Tanya Morris
3d ago

Is anyone commenting here from Alaska? The Arctic, where tips of Alaska and Russia get close, is not a walk in the park. It is the harshest climate in the world. And there is a lot of it. Putin is welcome to come here at any time and discuss anything he wants. I'm absolutely certain it will be taken care of promptly in the Alaskan way. Russia didn't want Alaska because the people and land were too treacherous. Nothing has changed.

Reply(72)
317
