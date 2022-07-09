Isolated showers Saturday morning; sunny, warm on Sunday

WHAT'S NEW : Isolated showers Saturday morning.

WHAT'S NEXT : Mostly to partly cloudy - and then more sunshine Sunday.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says there may be isolated showers on Saturday morning, but Sunday should be sunny and warm.



FORECAST:



SATURDAY: Some early clouds, maybe a stray shower, otherwise mix of sun and clouds. Clouds may linger farther south with sunshine north. Highs around 81. Lows around 60.



SUNDAY: Sunny with highs around 82. Lows around 63.



MONDAY: Sunny day. Highs around 85. Lows around 68.

MIDWEEK: Temperatures will likely approach or reach 90 degrees with a pop-up afternoon shower or storm.

